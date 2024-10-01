Home > News Dock Workers Are Striking in the Northeast, but How Much Do They Typically Make? Dock workers are fairly well compensated, but they're going on strike for better wages. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 1 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Dock workers on the East and Gulf coasts walked off their jobs on Monday night and midnight after failing to reach a new contract agreement. As they begin their strike, many want to know more about how much dock workers already make for the work they do.

As it turns out, dock workers are among the highest-paid blue collar employees in the country, but they are striking for even better contracts. Here's what we know about their current salaries, and why they walked off the job.

How much do dock workers make?

Dock workers can make up to $39/hour under their existing contract with the East Coast union. That would translate to an annual salary of roughly $81,000/yr. There is also reporting suggesting that many dock workers also take overtime shifts that add to that salary, and a 2020 report found that roughly half of longshoremen were making $150,000/year or more. Neither the union nor the ports have disclosed exact pay levels, though.

The dock workers are going on strike to demand higher pay, saying that “ocean carriers’ profits skyrocketed from millions to mega-billion dollars, while Industrial Longshoreman's Association (ILA) longshore wages remained flat." The ILA is asking for a $5 per hour raise for each of the first six years of the new contract, as well as better benefits. They are also opposed to the use of automated technologies for dock work.

The strike could lead to price surges and supply chain disruptions.

Following news that the workers had gone on strike, many were concerned about the ramifications such a strike could have on the broader economy. Many shipping companies are expected to divert their containers to the west coast, which could cause backlogs and delays and also lead to higher prices for certain products right as the holiday season approaches. J.P. Morgan analysts expect that the strike would cost the U.S. economy roughly $4 billion a day, and therefore don't expect it to last long.

LATE BREAKING: More than 45,000 dock workers from Maine to Texas went on strike at midnight demanding HIGHER WAGES and no automation at the ports..



Experts say a one week strike will cost the United States $3.8 BILLION dollars..



pic.twitter.com/bhodQx3IhH — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 1, 2024

Inconvenience is the point of a strike.

While disrupting the broader economy may cause some lingering issues, striking workers are likely aware of these issues. Striking is supposed to cause inconvenience, but it's sometimes necessary in order to ensure that workers get what they need to support themselves and their families. In costing the country a substantial amount of money, dock workers are effectively proving how essential they are to the economy.

Some might be annoyed that these workers are striking in spite of what seem to be high wages, but you have to remember that many of them live in urban areas where costs are higher, and that what they make is still a fraction of what many of the wealthiest people in America bring in every day. They do brutal work outdoors all throughout the year, so the question of whether what they're asking for is reasonable is complex.