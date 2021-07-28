Want Dr. Pimple Popper to Pop Your Pimples? Well, It'll Cost Ya

Want Dr. Pimple Popper to Pop Your Pimples? Well, It'll Cost YaBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 28 2021, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Dermatology is a notoriously difficult line of medicine to get into. Ask any med school student how hard it is to match into a dermatology school and they'll tell probably look at you with bloodshot, sleep-deprived eyes with all of the wise insanity of a sailor who's seen it all and is somehow still alive.
So it's wild that Sandra Lee, who effectively "reduced" her years of study into the simple title of "Dr. Pimple Popper," can be viewed by many as a mitigation of the importance of dermatology and how difficult it is to excel in that particular field. So how much does she charge for her services?
How much does Dr. Pimple Popper charge? First, there's a $120 consultation fee.
If you aren't familiar with the doctor of blemish destruction herself, Sandra Lee rose to YouTube fame by uploading grossly satisfying videos of her applying dermatological techniques to the destruction of acne, pimples, cysts, and other skin conditions. While it's easy to attribute the success of her videos due to their thorough, educational, and candid nature, it's also Sandra's passion for her work that helped to establish her as a premier name in pimple popping.
Her enthusiasm for dermatology, along with a simplified description of what she does (plus it is a catchy, if not queasiness-inducing name), soon made her a household name.
Although Dr. Lee has her own TLC series and is wildly popular, she reportedly still charges the same consultation fee she's apparently had for a while now (at least since 2019): $120. That amount is then applied to whatever procedure she performs for the patient, should they decide to work with her.
Cheat Sheet reports that Dr. Lee's extraction procedures generally run her patients anywhere from $500–$600 each. Sometimes, getting insurance companies to cover these treatments can be problematic. Maybe they view the professional popping of pimples not as a medical emergency and just as an elective cosmetic procedure.
The good doctor developed a workaround for clients who aren't able to afford her rates, as she explained to Forbes in 2016 (before she got her TLC show, but was already on YouTube): "...now, I’ll do the extractions for free if my patients let me videotape and use the video. Of course, I make them anonymous and remove anything identifying."
Due to the popularity of her show, however, Dr. Sandra Lee may go full Salt Bae and charge more for her time if she becomes more in-demand.
What is Dr. Pimple Popper's net worth?
Leveraging humanity's insatiable desire to see pimples gushing forth puss with her own medical expertise, Sandra has been able to secure a considerable amount of wealth for herself. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth a whopping $5 million.
Although Sandra officially started her YouTube account in 2010, she began regularly posting clips in 2015. Two years later, she launched her own line of skincare products: SLMD. Then, a year later, she secured her own series with TLC and has been reaping the benefits of it ever since.
You can watch new episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on TLC. Are you a fan of her videos? Or maybe popping pimples grosses you out? Or perhaps you're not into that vicarious life and like to get your own hands on a gross puss-filled blemish yourself?