Want Dr. Pimple Popper to Pop Your Pimples? Well, It'll Cost Ya

Dermatology is a notoriously difficult line of medicine to get into. Ask any med school student how hard it is to match into a dermatology school and they'll tell probably look at you with bloodshot, sleep-deprived eyes with all of the wise insanity of a sailor who's seen it all and is somehow still alive.

So it's wild that Sandra Lee, who effectively "reduced" her years of study into the simple title of "Dr. Pimple Popper," can be viewed by many as a mitigation of the importance of dermatology and how difficult it is to excel in that particular field. So how much does she charge for her services?

How much does Dr. Pimple Popper charge? First, there's a $120 consultation fee.

If you aren't familiar with the doctor of blemish destruction herself, Sandra Lee rose to YouTube fame by uploading grossly satisfying videos of her applying dermatological techniques to the destruction of acne, pimples, cysts, and other skin conditions. While it's easy to attribute the success of her videos due to their thorough, educational, and candid nature, it's also Sandra's passion for her work that helped to establish her as a premier name in pimple popping.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Her enthusiasm for dermatology, along with a simplified description of what she does (plus it is a catchy, if not queasiness-inducing name), soon made her a household name. Although Dr. Lee has her own TLC series and is wildly popular, she reportedly still charges the same consultation fee she's apparently had for a while now (at least since 2019): $120. That amount is then applied to whatever procedure she performs for the patient, should they decide to work with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheat Sheet reports that Dr. Lee's extraction procedures generally run her patients anywhere from $500–$600 each. Sometimes, getting insurance companies to cover these treatments can be problematic. Maybe they view the professional popping of pimples not as a medical emergency and just as an elective cosmetic procedure.

I just landed on Dr. Pimple Popper’s TikTok…and I can’t believe y’all watch this shot for entertainment. — Thomas (@Owishemwe) July 27, 2021

Article continues below advertisement