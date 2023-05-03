Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Dr Pimple Popper Source: Getty Images We're Not Surprised That Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, Has a High Net Worth Known for her impressive viral pimple-popping feats on the internet, TLC star Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, has a huge net worth. By Katherine Stinson May 3 2023, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

We think it's definitely not debatable that Dr. Sandra Lee is one of the most famous — if not the most famous — dermatologists in America. After all, her impressive pimple-popping feats went viral on the internet, garnering her the moniker of Dr. Pimple Popper and, eventually, her own TV show on TLC.

Given Sandra's incredible rise to fame, it's easy to wonder — how much is Dr. Pimple Popper's net worth? Here's everything we know.

What is Dr. Pimple Popper's net worth? Here's what we know.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandra is worth roughly an estimated $7 million. That is based off of her earnings as a dermatologist, YouTuber, and author, as well as her time as a reality television star. However, Sandra has said in the past that she doesn't make much money from the TV show itself.

Dr. Sandra Lee Dermatologist, Producer, YouTuber, Author, Reality Television Star Net worth: $7 million Dr. Sandra Lee is a board-certified dermatologist and reality television star who is best known as Dr. Pimple Popper. Birth date: Dec. 20, 1970 Birthplace: New York City Birth name: Sandra Siew Pin Lee Father: Soon Lee Mother: Name unknown Marriage: Jeffrey Rebish (m. 2000) Children: Two sons Education: University of California in Los Angeles, Drexel University College of Medicine

In 2018, the same year that Dr. Pimple Popper premiered on TLC, Sandra released a book called Put Your Best Face Forward: The Ultimate Guide to Skincare from Acne to Anti-Aging. The year before, Sandra — who is also a producer for her TV series — launched her own skincare line called SLMD Skincare.

At the end of the day, Sandra is grateful that more people are appreciative of dermatology. She told OK! magazine in April 2023 that when she first started getting famous, she feared that people "might think that I'm making a fool of our specialty."