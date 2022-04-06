Anyone Can Get on ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ for Free — but There’s a Process

While she still practices every day, Sandra admits her demand has expanded since Dr. Pimple Popper blew up. Due to this, she said a new patient might not see her during their first visit.

"I still see patients daily," Sandra explained to Refinery29. "But I also consult many of the cases I can't take to my husband (Dr. Jeffrey Rebish) and the other doctors and mid-level professionals in our office. As a result, we're all treating more complicated procedures — more cysts and bigger growths — than we were before."

N​​ew episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.