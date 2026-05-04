How Much Does Erika Jayne Really Make on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? "I self-reflect, and I'm just like, I don't know, I could spend an hour just asking you, 'Is this worth it?'" By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 4 2026, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne has come a long way in many regards, but particularly in terms of finances. The once-waitress was suspected of fraud, alongside her husband of the time, although the courts could not find any evidence of her involvement. Now, she earns a living with her singing and career as an influencer, but Erika is most famous for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

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Given the reality TV star's rise in both fame and wealth, fans can't help but notice that her days of hustling are most certainly over. So, how much does Erika Jayne really make on RHOBH, and how does she spend the cash knowing it's all totally legit?

Source: MEGA

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How much does Erika Jayne make on 'RHOBH'?

Let's just say Erika doesn't need to worry about money anymore. Per Reality Shrine, the Housewife earns a whopping $600k each RHOBH season. Of course, she also has all the brand deals and celebrity side hustle opportunities that come with fame, bringing up her total net worth to an impressive $5 million.

Erika's music also earns her money, as the Housewife has joined Kesha's Freedom Tour. While we don't doubt that the singer is making money from her music, it's undeniable that most of Erika's fame stems from her reality TV career. It seems unlikely her music income even comes close to what she's earning with her RHOBH contract; however, that could definitely be the case in the future if the celebrity ever wanted to leave reality TV.

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Source: MEGA

How does Erika spend her money?

While most people would spend a figure like $40,000 on a down payment for a house, or their education, or a wedding, Erika admitted to spending that amount each month — on her appearance. According to Reality Blurb, Erika has said, "If you want to look good, it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that. They’re not cheap, you know?" The next time you're criticizing yourself in the mirror, just remember: you're not ugly — just not rich.

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Erika went on to express, "There are only so many material things you can have before it becomes boring. There are only so many dinners, so many things you can buy." Wow, we would love to be rich enough to know if it's actually "boring" or not!

Source: MEGA

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What's next for Erika?

Speaking to Bravo, Erika admitted that she surprised herself by joining RHOBH in the first place, and she remains shocked that she's still on the show. That said, she claims to have been making some personal changes that should result in a slightly calmer reality TV persona from her.