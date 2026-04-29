'RHOBH' Star Rachel Zoe May Have a New Boyfriend — See Who He Is and What He Does for Work Meet relationship coach Sascha Haert! By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 29 2026, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe certainly knows how to command attention on the red carpet! That's exactly what the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star did back in January, when she hit the red carpet with her supposed new boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

After splitting from her husband of 26 years, Rodger Berman, in 2024, Rachel has been open about having fun re-entering the dating world. However, fans wonder if she's ready to let go of that freedom, and if the reality TV star has once again entered a committed relationship. See who Rachel's possible new boyfriend is, and how he may have managed to woo her off the market once again.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOBH' star Rachel Zoe's supposed new boyfriend:

The lucky man is none other than relationship coach Sascha Haert! The duo was spotted holding hands at Paris Hilton's Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir premiere earlier this year. Sascha, who refers to himself as a "relational intelligence & love coach," boasts 243K Instagram followers, who watch his content. Said content consists of clips with titles like "Questions to Ask Before Committing to Him," "The Hidden Struggles of Beautiful Women," and "What Men Actually Need."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @lifeofsaschahaert

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel has cast doubt on the situation.

Despite walking the red carpet hand-in-hand with Sascha, Rachel insists the pair are not an item. Per Bravo, the reality TV star has clarified, "He’s a friend." Rachel went on to explain, "We went to Paris’ premiere and foolishly thought, because I was told it was going to be intimate, a smaller thing, and got out of the car and literally walked, and there was a red carpet that looked like the Vanity Fair party. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I was doing the carpet, and everyone started screaming."

Hmmm, we believe the celebrity was surprised that the red carpet event ended up being such a big deal, but we don't totally buy that she just walks around holding her friends' hands in a romantic manner. If you ask us, either the pair is truly dating, and not ready to publicize that yet, or it was all a publicity stunt to help her pal out with getting his name — and business — into the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel isn't ready to settle down again, just yet.

Source: MEGA

It seems likely that the latter may be true, as Rachel has been crystal clear that she's enjoying being single again. The Real Housewives star told People, "It's incredibly fun. To be honest, that wasn't hard for me to get into. It really wasn't."