Rachel Zoe’s Net Worth Is Just as Headline-Worthy as Her Endless High-Fashion Wardrobe Rachel Zoe has been in the world of fashion for decades and even parlayed her talents into fashion design. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 14 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some of Hollywood’s best-dressed women are styled courtesy of one woman, and if you’re a fashionista or a reality TV junkie, then you likely are very familiar with the styling of Rachel Zoe. Once the star of her own reality show, The Rachel Zoe Project, she has been in the world of fashion for decades and even parlayed her talents into fashion design.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her well-documented and highly-celebrated career, Rachel has earned an impressive net worth — which is only set to increase as the newest cast member on The Housewives of Beverly Hills. Let’s take a look at her financial snapshot.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Rachel Zoe’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel Zoe is worth an estimated $30 million as of October 2025, the bulk of which is due to her career as a celebrity fashion stylist and fashion designer. In addition to launching her fashion line, the Rachel Zoe Collection, she also created the digital fashion/lifestyle platform The Zoe Report. Rachel is also a best-selling author, thanks to her style book Style A to Zoe: The Art of Fashion, Beauty and Everything Glamour.

Rachel Zoe Fashion stylist, fashion designer, author, reality TV personality Net worth: $30 million Rachel Zoe is an American fashion stylist, fashion designer, author and reality TV personality known for her Bravo series “The Rachel Zoe Project.” Birth date: Sept. 1, 1971 Birth place: New York City, New York Birth name: Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig Father: Ron Rosenzweig, entrepreneur Mother: Leslie Rosenzweig, art collector Marriages: Rodger Berman (married 1998-2025) Children: 2, Skylar and Kaius Education: George Washington University

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Rachel is back to her Bravo roots by signing on as a RHOBH cast member.

It’s been over 10 years since Rachel was a regular fixture on Bravo, but in June 2025 it was officially announced that she would be joining the Beverly Hills offshoot of the Real Housewives franchise as a full-time cast member.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been a while and you've been asking me to come back to television, and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you, and now is the time,” she said in the video announcement posted to Instagram. “Really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let's have some fun! Mwah!" “Here we go again @bravotv !!!✨ I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Let’s do this! 💎 #RHOBH."

Article continues below advertisement

A lot has changed for Rachel personally since viewers last saw her.

Aside from herself, the other major presence on The Rachel Zoe Project was her long-time husband, Rodger Berman, who was also her business partner. However, in September 2024, the couple, who married in 1998 and share two sons, announced they were separating.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” a joint statement issued by the pair read. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega