How Much Money Did Bloomberg Spend? He Dropped a Staggering Amount in Just 101 Days

In case you missed out on the excitement, Super Tuesday — the most signifiant day of voting in the 2020 primary election — went down on March 3. Democratic presidential candidates were vying for delegates in 14 states and in one U.S. territory, and Michael Bloomberg, among others, did not fare well. In fact, the former New York City mayor has officially ended his campaign. Now, voters are dying to know: How much money did Bloomberg spend?