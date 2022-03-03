How Old Are Kim and Penn Holderness? 'The Amazing Race' Stars Are Young at Heart

How Old Are Kim and Penn Holderness? 'The Amazing Race' Stars Are Young at HeartBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 3 2022, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 33 of The Amazing Race.
Season 33 of The Amazing Race was wrought with more challenges than usual, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. After starting in February 2020, production was shut down as the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold. Filming resumed in September 2021 and in March 2022 viewers finally learned who the winners were.
Fans of the competition series are naturally curious about one of the final four teams, Kim and Penn Holderness. How old are Kim and Penn? Do they have any kids? Keep reading to learn more.
'The Amazing Race' Season 33 (2022) winners are ...
It's no secret that Kim and Penn were among the most consistent teams on Season 33 of The Amazing Race — they ended up winning more legs than any other team overall. So it came as little surprise that they were among the final four teams.
In the Season 33 finale, which premiered on March 2, 2022, the last two legs of the race saw the remaining teams travel to Portugal and Los Angeles.
“We were always really aware that this is an incredible privilege,” Kim told The News Observer ahead of the finale airing. “We went in with the attitude of, even if we go home first, you know, what a cool opportunity that very few people in the history of the human race have been able to do."
She added, “So now, at this point, to have made it this far in the race that has taken 19 months, 20 months to complete, it feels really heavy.”
At the end of it all, it was Kim and Penn who walked away with the $1 million prize. See the moment it happened in the video, below.
How old are Kim and Penn Holderness from 'The Amazing Race'?
With Kim and Penn's youthful energy and timeless looks, it's been difficult for fans of The Amazing Race to pinpoint how old, exactly, they are. Penn was born on Oct. 13, 1974, making him 47 years old as of publishing this article. Meanwhile, Kim was born on March 27, 1976, and is currently 45 years old.
Kim and Penn have a YouTube channel called 'The Holderness Family,' featuring song parodies alongside their kids.
Before winning Season 33 of The Amazing Race, Kim previously worked as a news reporter at Inside Edition in New York and Penn worked for 18 years in TV — including as a sports director in Colorado and Orlando, a host for HGTV, a reporter for ESPN, and a news
These days, however, they're known for their YouTube channel The Holderness Family. Penn and Kim initially went viral in 2013 with a video titled "XMAS Jammies," which has racked up nearly 18.5 million views.
Together with their two kids, Penn Charles and Lola, Kim and Penn have continued to create family-friendly music video parodies. (Check out this video titled, "I Can't Find My Phone," which is a parody of Frozen II's "Into the Unknown.") They currently boast more than 744,000 subscribers and have accumulated more than 1 billion views.
Here's a fun recap music video of their time on Season 33 of The Amazing Race.
Congrats to Kim and Penn for being named the champs of Season 33. (And hopefully, production for Season 34 of The Amazing Race will go much more smoothly.)