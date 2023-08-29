Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Lalo Gone Brazzy Is a Well-Known Influencer on TikTok — Let's Get to Know Him Lalo Gone Brazzy is a well-known face to many regular TikTok users, but some are wondering about the Mexican influencer's age, name, and more. By Joseph Allen Aug. 29 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lalogonebrazzy22

One of the great things about TikTok, and the internet more generally, is the way it has allowed people from a wide range of backgrounds, and with a wide range of different talents, to become well known by a broader group of people. Lalo Gone Brazzy, an influencer on TikTok, is one such person who has found himself going viral at several different moments throughout his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Because Lalo is a regular presence on many people's "For You" pages, many of those users want to learn more about exactly who he is, and how old he is.

Article continues below advertisement

How old is Lalo Gone Brazzy from TikTok?

Lalo is originally from Mexico, and he is reportedly 23 years old as of this writing. Fans have long had an interest in his age, in part because his videos make it unclear how old he is. He first started posting in April of 2022, and has since amassed a following of almost 1 million users. He is best known for the distinctive trumpet sounds that he uses at the start of his videos, and most of his videos are entirely in Spanish.

Over the course of his career, Lalo has occasionally garnered attention for the wrong reasons. That was the case when fans called him out for making gun noises in one of his videos, suggesting that he was promoting gun violence. Lalo said that the sounds were just for fun, but some clearly didn't take it that way. Lalo also revealed to fans that he had been homeless at one point after some fans pointed out that he acted rich but only ever showed small amounts of cash.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Lalo Gone Brazzy's real name?

Lalo's real name is Nalgon, and it seems like the middle part of his handle, "gone," is a reference to that original name. Not much is known about Lalo outside of what he chooses to share with fans, which make additional details about his personal life hard to come by. He may have a prominent online presence, but that doesn't mean all of his personal information is within reach.

Lalo Gone Brazzy was the subject of a death hoax.

In 2022, there was a tweet suggesting that Lalo had been shot and then was rushed to the hospital. "June 27th, 2022: A TikToker by the name Lalogonebrazzy has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a park during his live he is in the hospital in heavy condition due to 2 bullets wounds my prayers go to him,” the tweet said.

Article continues below advertisement