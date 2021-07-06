Some of the 'One Tree Hill' Cast Members Were Actually Teenagers in Season 1

According to the One Tree Hill re-watch podcast Drama Queens , hosted by three of the show's stars – Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush – there was only one main star who was underage at the time of filming for Season 1. Although One Tree Hill was released in 2003, filming began way before then and during shoots, James Lafferty, who plays Nathan Scott, was just 17 years old.

By contrast, Antwon Tanner, who plays Skills from Season 1 onward, was around 27 years old at the time of filming for the inaugural season. You wouldn't know it by looking at him, though, as he appears to be on par with James in terms of how old they appear in Season 1.

Chad Michael Murray and Bethany, who play Lucas Scott and Haley James Scott, respectively, were around 21 when they shot the first season.