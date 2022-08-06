Changing Your Activity Goals on Apple Watch Is So Easy, You Won’t Burn Many Calories

Here’s how you adjust those activity goals on that little computer hanging out on your wrist:

1. Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch. (From the Home Screen, look for the app icon that looks like concentric blue, green, and pink rings.)

2. Swipe up on the screen with your finger and tap Change Goals.

3. Tap the plus or minus buttons to adjust your daily Move goal — in terms of how many active calories you’re shooting for — then tap Next. (Continued below.)