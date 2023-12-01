Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok How to Delete Collections on TikTok — Organizing Your Favorites Has Never Been Easier TikTok's collections feature is relatively straightforward, allowing you to organize your social media app. Here's how to delete and organize them. By Alex West Dec. 1 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Collections are meant to organize your favorites.

They're easy to delete on your profile.

Lawmakers are still sorting out TikTok bans.

Article continues below advertisement

Once upon a time, TikTok was a simple app. If you've been around for a while, you may even remember the days when it was actually Musical.ly. However, over the years, the developers have added plenty of different features to expand the social platform's capabilities. One of those features is called "collections."

Collections allow users to organize videos that they've marked as their "favorites." It can be a helpful tool if you're looking to put together an inspiration board or bookmark certain topics for later. However, some are wondering how they can edit their collections and delete them altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

How do you delete collections on TikTok?

The process is pretty simple. After launching the app, avoid getting sucked into your For You page and, instead, navigate to your profile. From there, tap into your favorites tab.

Article continues below advertisement

Next, you'll want to tap on "collections," which should show you all of the ones you've already made. Tap into whichever collection you're looking to delete and find the three dots on the upper right corner.

After tapping those, you'll be given an options menu where you can simply click "delete collection." TikTok will ask you to confirm this decision, just be sure no one is accidentally getting rid of their well-curated album.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Is TikTok still getting banned?

As the app continues to roll out new features like collections and TikTok Shop, it may make you wonder what happened to those pesky "TikTok ban" rumors running rampant not too long ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Some college campuses and states attempted to ban the app due to data privacy concerns, but it wasn't quite so easy. Between the use of VPNs and cellular data, trying to stop Gen Z (or anyone really) from accessing the app just wasn't that simple.

Not only did the bans prove to be a logistical nightmare, but they aren't holding up well legally, either. On Nov. 30, 2023, Montana's ban, which was leading the charge, was blocked by a judge. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said the ban “oversteps state power and infringes on the Constitutional right of users and businesses," according to ABC.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

However, Emily Cantrell, a spokeswoman for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, said this preliminary observation doesn't completely mean the fight to put the ban into effect is over. She told the publication: "We look forward to presenting the complete legal argument to defend the law that protects Montanans from the Chinese Communist Party obtaining and using their data.”

Article continues below advertisement

So, it currently seems unlikely that the app will get banned, but not impossible. After all, TikTok is facing some legal issues in other states, too. In Utah, the app is under investigation for allegedly not complying with subpoenas.