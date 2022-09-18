Tired of Your Profile? Here's How to Delete Your Facebook Account in 2022
Facebook isn't as popular as it once was. Its service is fine, but the way it handles its user's data is shady. Besides, since Facebook launched its become populated by trolls, bots and misinformation. Everyone probably knows a few people who went down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and home research that the platform is a haven for.
Whether you're tired of Facebook for all of those reasons or you just need some space, here's how to delete your Facebook account in 2022.
Should you delete your Facebook account?
The most apparent reason for Facebook's recent unpopularity is its handling of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as well as its poor data security as a whole. Why is 'data security' a big deal? Well, for example, Facebook allowed a third-party app disguised as a 'personality quiz' to steal information not just from whoever took the quiz, but everyone on their friend list without their knowledge or consent. That information was then used to target people with political ads during the 2016 election.
Before you delete your account, it's important to understand one of the ways Facebook made itself essential, or at least difficult to get rid of. You're going to need to track down all of your accounts from other apps and figure out which ones you signed in with Facebook from. This integration is a convenient thing normally. But when you get rid of your Facebook account you'll get rid of your access to all of the accounts connected to it.
Here's how to delete your Facebook account.
The first step of deleting Facebook is tracking down all the other accounts you have that were logged into using Facebook and either making accounts with new info or transferring data to a new account.
Once you've done that, the rest of the process is pretty simple. Just click on the drop-down menu at the top right of the page and navigate down to settings. Once you're in settings you'll be able to see the information they have on you as well as your political leaning and your general likes and dislikes.
Scroll through the information section and click "Account Ownership and Control" which will bring you the last step. All that's left is to click "Deactivation and Deletion" and then delete your account. This will permanently erase the account and give you freedom from internet trolls and people selling your data. But if you have an Instagram, Meta can still access your information.