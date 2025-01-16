Aaliyah’s Legacy Lives on Through Her Barbie — Here’s How To Get the Hot-Ticket Doll The Barbie that highlights Aaliyah's signature style sold out in 30 minutes on Mattel's website. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@barbie

There are some music artists' deaths that are impossible not to reflect on when dates like the day of their death or birthday come around. Since Aug. 25, 2001, singer Aaliyah's death has continued to affect her fans, both those who were around when she was alive and the ones who are discovering her music today. Her soulful voice and unforgettable beats on hits like "One in a Million," "Come Over," and "Rock the Boat" allow her voice to live on over two decades since her death.

In January 2025, Aaliyah's signature style was immortalized thanks to the ultimate girls' girl, Barbie. On Jan. 16, the singer's 46th birthday, Mattel announced that sales of the doll would start. Understandably, preorders for the Aaliyah Barbies sold out mere minutes after they went on sale. But all is not lost, as there are still ways to obtain an Aaliyah Barbie if you missed out!

Here's how to get the Aaliyah Barbie.

Mattel dropped the Aaliyah Barbie on its website on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. PST, which is midnight EST, to coincide with the singer's birthday. The doll paid homage to the singer's "One in a Million" video and includes her signature black, leather outfit, her classic silk-pressed hair with her iconic swoop, and, of course, oversized glasses and boots, two items the singer often wore publicly. The company also shared that Aaliyah's doll was part of its Barbie Music Collector Series.

"To celebrate Aaliyah's birthday, Barbie pays homage to the legendary American R&B singer, actress, and model with our latest Music Series doll. Aaliyah's smooth vocals and innovative sound helped shape ’90s R&B, and her influence on music and fashion continues to be felt today. Our tribute to “Babygirl’s” life and sound will take any collection to the top of the charts."

Soon after Mattel posted Aaliyah's Barbie, the doll sold out in approximately 30 minutes, per The Detroit Free Press. The doll retailed for $64.99, which included a 1-Year membership to Barbie Club 59, which allows members access to exclusive deals. As of now, Mattel hasn't announced any plans to add more inventory to its site.

Target also plans to sell the Aaliyah doll online and in select Target locations at $55.99. However, those interested in the doll should act fast. Preorders ahead of the Aaliyah Barbie's drop at Target on Jan. 26, 2025 have already sold out. The store may restock the dolls once the sale date happens.

Aaliyah’s Barbie doll has just sold out within its first 29 mins of release…pic.twitter.com/yQy8d4FmEM — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) January 16, 2025

Are any other stores selling the Aaliyah Barbie?

So far, Target is the only other seller besides Mattel offering the doll, as its not available on other retail giants at this time.

Aaliyah's Barbie was a collaboration between Mattel and her estate, Aaliyah LLC, which is owned and operated by her mother, Diane Haughton, and her brother, Rashad Haughton. In a statement shared with Vibe Magazine, Rashad said his sister's likeness being turned into a doll is one of her childhood dreams come true.

“I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids,” he recalled. "She would make them sing, dance, and perform little concerts. It’s clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just fifteen years old.”