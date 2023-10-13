Home > Entertainment How to Get a Taylor Swift Eras Tour Popcorn Bucket for All Your Snacking Needs Us Swifties love our merch so we are super excited to tell you that you can get an Eras Tour movie popcorn bucket. Keep reading for all the details. By Allison Hunt Oct. 12 2023, Published 8:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Taylor Swift | The Era's Tour movie has exclusive merch.

The movie popcorn bucket costs a very fitting $19.89.

This is only while supplies last so get to an AMC theatre near you!

Mother is truly on top of the world right now... and by Mother we mean Taylor Swift of course. Our girl has a record-breaking sold-out tour (Era's Tour), a new man (Travis Kelce), and now a record-breaking movie!

That's right folks! Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie has already outsold Marvel in pre-sales. Taylor is truly unstoppable. You want to know what else? If you're going to the Era's Tour movie you can get exclusive merch, which if you're reading this, we already know that you are. How do you get the Eras Tour movie popcorn bucket? We've got you.

Here's how to get the Eras Tour movie popcorn bucket!

Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram on Sept. 26, 2023, that The Era's Tour was being made into a movie! The movie, which was supposed to premiere on Oct. 13, 2023, dropped one day early on Oct. 12, 2023, since it was selling so well.

Taylor took to her Instagram to announce the switch captioning: "Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW... I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together."

With the Eras Tour movie release also comes its very own popcorn bucket, tin, and cup! The AMC website tells us to, "See TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film today and dress up your large popcorn with an AMC Theatres® exclusive popcorn tin or official popcorn tub. Plus, get a collectible cup with your regular or large fountain drink."

The popcorn bucket costs $14.99, the popcorn tin costs a very fitting $19.89, the large collectible cup costs $11.99, and the regular collectible cup costs $9.99. You can only get this exclusive merch in AMC theatres while supplies last.

One Swiftie who goes by @itsmaddiegreen on TikTok went to the movie theater just to secure her merch and showcased it on TikTok. Maddie says in the TikTok that she, "Didn't want to deal with this on the day I go to the movie...I got the pink tin and the cup...This is so exciting."