This Quest Will Bring Mirabel to the Valley in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'
Though still in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley is cozy gamers' new favorite life simulator. Featuring plenty of characters across Disney franchises that you can befriend, the game introduced yet another free update, bringing some new characters to the Valley.
Mirabel Madrigal is one of the newest DIney icons to join the video game, but before she and her Mini-Casita can be at home in the Valley, you'll have to bring her back. Here's how to get Mirabel to the Valley.
How to get Mirabel in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'
Mirabel, the lovable sister from Encanto, has finally made her way to the Valley — but before she can officially move in, you'll have to complete a quest line to get her settled in. Though the Mini-Casita has protected her from the Forgetting, the whole home has disappeared from the Valley. Before you can re-welcome Mirabel, you'll have to first bring the Mini-Casita back to the Valley.
To trigger the quest that will bring Mirabel back, you'll have to first locate the Golden Doorknob, which will likely be somewhere on the ground in the Valley. Check the Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza first, as it's most likely to be in one of these two areas.
Once you pick up the Golden Doorknob, it will begin the quest aptly titled "The Golden Doorknob." From here, you'll want to speak to Merlin, who will give you a series of tasks to complete to show the Mini-Casita that the Valley is safe.
You can complete the necessary tasks in any order you see fit, but you will have to do these three things to help convince the Mini-Casita that the Valley is a safe place for Mirabel to return to:
- Take photos with three different villagers
- Give two different villagers one of their favorite gifts
- Have daily discussions with two different villagers
All three of these tasks are fairly simple, and many of them are things you'll likely do daily while playing anyway.
Once you've completed all of these tasks, you'll want to return to Merlin. He'll ask for 500 Dreamlight to bring Mirabel and the Mini-Casita back. If you don't have enough Dreamlight, try completing some of the daily Dreamlight tasks available in the Dreamlight tab, or convert Dream Shards into Dreamlight at a crafting table.
After you've collected enough Dreamlight, make sure you have enough space to place the Mini-Casita. Merlin will then be able to bring Mirabel back to the Valley so you can welcome her!
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.