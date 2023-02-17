Home > Entertainment > Disney Source: Gameloft This Quest Will Bring Mirabel to the Valley in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' By Sara Belcher Feb. 17 2023, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Though still in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley is cozy gamers' new favorite life simulator. Featuring plenty of characters across Disney franchises that you can befriend, the game introduced yet another free update, bringing some new characters to the Valley. Mirabel Madrigal is one of the newest DIney icons to join the video game, but before she and her Mini-Casita can be at home in the Valley, you'll have to bring her back. Here's how to get Mirabel to the Valley.

Article continues below advertisement

How to get Mirabel in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'

Mirabel, the lovable sister from Encanto, has finally made her way to the Valley — but before she can officially move in, you'll have to complete a quest line to get her settled in. Though the Mini-Casita has protected her from the Forgetting, the whole home has disappeared from the Valley. Before you can re-welcome Mirabel, you'll have to first bring the Mini-Casita back to the Valley.

Source: Gameloft

Article continues below advertisement

To trigger the quest that will bring Mirabel back, you'll have to first locate the Golden Doorknob, which will likely be somewhere on the ground in the Valley. Check the Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza first, as it's most likely to be in one of these two areas. Once you pick up the Golden Doorknob, it will begin the quest aptly titled "The Golden Doorknob." From here, you'll want to speak to Merlin, who will give you a series of tasks to complete to show the Mini-Casita that the Valley is safe.

You can complete the necessary tasks in any order you see fit, but you will have to do these three things to help convince the Mini-Casita that the Valley is a safe place for Mirabel to return to: Take photos with three different villagers

Give two different villagers one of their favorite gifts

Have daily discussions with two different villagers All three of these tasks are fairly simple, and many of them are things you'll likely do daily while playing anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

I was in "Sing Mode" on my stream while I was getting Mirabel last night in Disney Dreamlight Valley.



It made getting her a lot more exciting on my end 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2gWVi8P32f — Cozy Louise🌻 (@CozyLouise72) February 17, 2023

Once you've completed all of these tasks, you'll want to return to Merlin. He'll ask for 500 Dreamlight to bring Mirabel and the Mini-Casita back. If you don't have enough Dreamlight, try completing some of the daily Dreamlight tasks available in the Dreamlight tab, or convert Dream Shards into Dreamlight at a crafting table.