Home > Entertainment > Disney Source: Gameloft Having Problems with Updating 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'? Here's How By Anthony Jones Feb. 16 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Gamers seeking the cozy lifestyle of their dreams with their favorite Disney characters have spent weekends and late nights with Disney Dreamlight Valley. The life simulation game is set to release as free-to-play sometime 2023 but has thrown out tons of fun updates here and there for those who purchased a Founder's Pack and gained early access.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of updates, the "Festival of Friendship" patch drops today for Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing new content, features, and squashing bugs caught by the community and developer Gameloft. However, some players have reported having problems with updating Disney Dreamlight Valley on launch day. Here's everything you need to know for your platform.

Source: Gameloft

Article continues below advertisement

How to Update 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' for Consoles & PC

According to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account, the new update launched at 9 a.m. EST, but several players had issues queuing up the patch on their game system. If you're using a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, or playing the game through Steam, a simple restart is your best solution. The same goes for Xbox Game Pass players, but once it's back on your screen, check the "Manage Download" tab to make sure Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally updating.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch owners will have to do some manual inputs if the update isn't downloading automatically. First, you'll want to boot up Disney Dreamlight Valley, save your progress, and then turn it off completely. Next, press the "+" button on the Switch while hovering over the sim game's icon on the homepage. By doing so, a menu will pop up where you can select "Software Update," which should begin the updating process for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The "Festival of Friendship' update in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' adds Olaf, Mirabel, and more.

The "Festival of Friendship" patch includes Olaf from Frozen and Mirabel from Encanto as new characters, opens the Premium Shop with a rotating list of exclusive cosmetics, adds a new Star Path to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Overall, there's a slew of additions to spice up the player experience. Also, there are many improvements, including Kristoff's stall receiving a "slight overhaul" that removes the daily buy limit for coal and increases everything else at the store. Players have been excited to jump in, but there has been a fair share of backlash from the community regarding the Premium Shop prices.

Article continues below advertisement

The Premium Shop in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' appears to be 'too expensive,' according to players.

On Reddit, many fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley have expressed the Premium Shop is way "too expensive." "I really hope people aren't eating this up hook, line, and sinker. Those prices are too expensive!" said one user on Reddit. "And before people go 'it's optional/just cosmetic' remember this is a decorating game."