Thousands of People Already Want to Know How to Get the Old Snapchat Bitmojis Back

It's safe to say that no matter what apps you find yourself cycling through on your phone, they definitely do not look the same as when you first installed them. The most popular social media platforms have gone through several different versions and iterations throughout their individual lifespans. And in a tale as old as time, longtime users will often miss the old versions as apps make controversial yet permanent changes to their designs and UI.

Sometimes, they make wildly-baffling rebrands to long-established names like Twitter in order to curtail ongoing controversies with changing ownership. Other times, it's as simple as an app making a new and uncanny change that has folks hearkening back to older versions of the app. Bitmoji on Snapchat finds itself firmly in the second camp, with several thousand angry users hoping that they can get the old version of the app back. Here's what going on with Bitmoji lately.

Throughout 2023, Bitmoji has been rolling out some new changes to its avatar and sticker creation options. These changes include newer 3D avatar styles that are meant to create a more "immersive" experience for users communicating through their Bitmoji avatars on Snapchat. The changes include over 190 new hair styles, accessory options, new Snapchat lenses, and more.

However, Bitmoji users have been outspoken against these new changes. Folks on social media are not only taken aback by these new design changes, but they flat-out hate them. One person on Twitter/X wrote, "Why the hell does my Bitmoji keep on getting uglier every year?" Another user called it, "lowkey super bad." Much of the criticism seems to be lobbied against the fact that certain avatar settings did not carry over properly to the new update.

Unfortunately for anyone who wants to know how to switch back to the old Snapchat Bitmoji, you're out of luck. As of this writing, there is no clear way for anyone to recover their old Bitmoji styles. Several outlets claim that it's possible for users to go into their Bitmoji Settings and select the "Classic" option from the Bitmoji menu, but many have stated that these options don't appear for them in their own apps. The backlash has become so intense that folks are starting to petition.

The response to the new Snapchat Bitmoji changes has been so negative that users have begun signing petitions on Change.org for Snapchat to bring back the old Bitmojis. One of the most popular petitions states that the new changes are "horrible" and that the avatar options eschew the more gender-neutral options that older versions had. This particular petition has more than 50,000 signatures as of this writing.