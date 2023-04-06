Home > Gaming Source: Black Salt Games Everything You Need to Know to Get the Hidden Achievements in 'Dredge' By Anthony Jones Apr. 6 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

As players progress through Dredge, they'll naturally earn achievements from dredging the handful of bizarre relics underneath the waves and completing Pursuits.

Article continues below advertisement

Others can require upgrading the ship's hull to the highest level, researching every rod type, and solving all the fish shrine puzzles. There are dozens of achievements demanding different tasks, even hidden ones gained under unique circumstances. If you're struggling to get the secret achievements in Dredge, here's everything you need to know.

Source: Black Salt Games

Article continues below advertisement

How to get all of the hidden achievements in 'Dredge' explained:

Close to half of the 40 achievements are hidden situational actions players must do to get them. Below is a list of every obscure achievement in Dredge that we found alongside directions: From the Fog : Honk your horn at the ghost boat at night.

: Honk your horn at the ghost boat at night. Perfect Packing : Have every cargo slot filled.

: Have every cargo slot filled. Cruel Heat : Keep the Haste power meter above 50% for ten seconds.

: Keep the Haste power meter above 50% for ten seconds. Dimensional Bypass : Use the Manifest power to traverse a long distance.

: Use the Manifest power to traverse a long distance. Banisher: Banish ten threats at night.

Source: Black Salt Games

Article continues below advertisement

Unsustainable Fishing : Use the Atrophy power on a fishing spot far away. The spyglass will help locate distant fishing holes easier.

: Use the Atrophy power on a fishing spot far away. The spyglass will help locate distant fishing holes easier. Feeling Prepared : Fill every equipment slot within your cargo.

: Fill every equipment slot within your cargo. Mixed Results : Use mixed bait to attract three different species to a single spot.

: Use mixed bait to attract three different species to a single spot. Prey Sighted : Spot a fish of each category through your spyglass.

: Spot a fish of each category through your spyglass. Safe Havens: Visit every dock in the game, including campsites.

Unwanted : Discard 25 fish.

: Discard 25 fish. Sated: Throw back the Crimson Book. We have an article that discusses how to do this but beware of spoilers.

Article continues below advertisement

Are there any achievements you can miss in 'Dredge'?

Aside from Sated, you won't miss or get locked out of achievements in Dredge on your first playthrough. You won't know how exactly to get specific achievements, but there's always a chance to earn them in the beginning or near the end.

Source: Black Salt Games

Article continues below advertisement

As long as you progress through the story, upgrade your ship, collect all the fish, and experience everything else the game offers, achievements will start rolling in. And remember to follow the directions above to gain those hidden behind certain requirements.