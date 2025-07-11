Spotting a Snapchat Plus User Is Easier Than You Think — Here’s How These tips will help you sniff out the Snapchat+ squad from the regular crowd. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 11 2025, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Snapchat

If you’re an avid Snapchat user, then you’ve probably heard of Snapchat+, the paid version of the app that’s been around for a while now. It gives subscribers access to exclusive features, plus even more when developers are testing experimental tools or rolling out early releases. Some of the more notable Snapchat+ features include Bitmoji backgrounds, custom notification sounds, and Peek and Peek, a feature that lets you see when a friend is viewing a group chat or your one-on-one conversation.

There’s also the Rewatch Indicator, which shows an eyes emoji under Stories that one or more friends have rewatched. The features are pretty vast, but whether or not you’re a subscriber yourself, you might still want to know if someone else has Snapchat+, especially since it gives users extra visibility. Here are the clues that can help you figure out if someone’s using the paid version of the app.

Here's how to know if someone has Snapchat Plus.

You can tell if someone has Snapchat+ in a few different ways. The easiest way is to look for the Snapchat+ badge, which shows up as a white circle with a black star inside that appears next to their display name. However, since this option is off by default, not every Snapchat+ subscriber will have it. So if you don’t see the badge, there are other signs to watch for.

Another clue is if someone pins you as their BFF or if their stories have a longer lifespan. Regular Snapchat users typically have a 24-hour story lifespan, but Snapchat+ users can customize their story timeframes, anywhere from an hour to a whole week. So if their stories stick around longer than usual, chances are they’re a Snapchat+ subscriber.

Snapchat+ users also get access to more customization features.

One way to tell if someone is subscribed to Snapchat+ is if they’re customizing their chat wallpapers. This feature is exclusive to Plus users and lets them change the chat background for regular chats and even group chats.

Another surefire sign is the use of uncommon Bitmoji backgrounds on someone’s profile. To check if a background is exclusive to Snapchat+ users, open the available options (if you’re not a Plus subscriber) and see if it shows up. If it doesn’t, they’re likely using Snapchat+. For those with Snapchat+, exclusive backgrounds are marked with a ribbon and star, so if you spot one, they’re definitely a Plus user.

Some other indicators that someone is a Snapchat+ subscriber include the use of custom Bitmoji pets with unique features or add-ons. Another giveaway is if they’re able to change the color of their chat messages. That’s a customization perk only available with the upgraded version of Snapchat.

If someone gifts Snapchat+, they’re likely a subscriber themselves. Gifting the feature is one of the perks of the upgraded version — users can give away a 3, 6, or 12-month subscription (paid through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store).