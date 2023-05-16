Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo All Elixir Recipes and How to Make Them in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Players will have multiple chances to make elixirs in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' acquiring potions capable of increasing Link's stamina, health, and more. By Anthony Jones May 16 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Whipping up an elixir or two whenever possible in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can help players prep for the most daunting challenges ahead. And in other cases, elixirs are just a means to explore vaster and climate-controlled spaces more effectively.

Players can craft these potions by mixing monster parts with other creatures and items, earning brews that could temporarily increase Link's health, stamina, elemental resistance, and more. Below we'll take you through how to make an elixir in Tears of the Kingdom and list all the recipes you'll need during your adventure across Hyrule.



How to make an elixir in 'TotK' explained:

Making an elixir is a simple process in Tears of the Kingdom, made in a way similar to cooking. In front of a cooking pot, you can throw in a mixture of insect and monster parts to begin concocting an elixir. The challenge is knowing which ingredients to throw inside the cooking pot together. All elixirs demand parts that could be hard to get your hands on immediately or items acquired quickly enough over Hyrule and the sky islands.

All elixir recipes in 'TotK.'

Players will figure out different elixir recipes by mindlessly throwing various critter and monster parts into a cooking pot, but there are some missable concoctions without the proper materials. Below is a list of every elixir recipe we found, including their benefits and ingredients to make them:

Elixir Benefit Ingredients Chilly Elixir Temporarily increases heat resistance. 1x Winterwing Butterfly / Cold Darner mixed with any monster part. Electro Elixir Temporary electric resistance. 1x Electric Darner / Thunderwing Butterfly mixed with any monster part. Enduring Elixir Adds temporary max stamina. 1x Tireless Frog mixed with any monster part. Bright Elixir Temporarily increases illumination. 1x Deep Firefly mixed with any monster part. Fairy Tonic Restores life upon death one time. 1x Fairy



Energizing Elixir Restores 20% of one stamina wheel. 1x Energetic Rhino Beetle / Restless Cricket mixed with any monster part. Fireproof Elixir Temporarily heat resistance. 1x Fireproof Lizard / Smotherwing Butterfly mixed with any monster part. Hearty Elixir Temporarily maxes hearts. 1x Hearty Lizard mixed with any monster part. Sneaky Elixir Temporarily increases stealth. 1x Sunset Firefly mixed with any monster part. Mighty Elixir Temporarily increases attack. 1x Bladed Rhino Beetle mixed with any monster part.

Hasty Elixir Temporarily increases speed. 1x Hightail Lizard / Hot-Footed Frog mixed with any monster part. Spicy Elixir Temporarily increases cold resistance. 1x Summerwing Butterfly / Warm Darner mixed with any monster part. Tough Elixir Temporarily increases defense. 1x Rugged Rhino Beetle mixed with any monster part. Sticky Elixir Allows you to temporarily climb wet surfaces. 1x Sticky Frog / Sticky Lizard mixed with any monster part.