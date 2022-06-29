Spotify's New Supergrouper Feature Lets Fans Dream up the Most Perfect Band Imaginable

"Look at your playlists and liked songs on Spotify; you’ll probably notice that the artists you listen to don’t fit into one genre or era," Spotify said about the new feature in a post on their official website. "Maybe they come from different parts of the world, maybe some have passed on, or maybe they just haven’t had a reason to come together — yet. Supergrouper gives you the power to bring together your dream band of artists and share your creative combinations with friends and fellow fans."