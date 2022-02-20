Even After ‘Ugliest House in America,’ HGTV Is Still Seeking “Design-Challenged” Homes

You’d have tough acts to follow, though. The appalling abodes of those five already-aired episodes include a former funeral home, a sardine can house, a pyramid-shaped residence, and a “pink-carpeted nightmare that looks like a cat condo,” as HGTV’s episode descriptions tease.

One episode even showed off a shingled house in Nazareth, Penn., that boasted an indoor pool… in a carpeted poolroom. “The poolroom is a mold factory,” host Retta told viewers. “I’m getting checked out after we leave here.”