'Trombone Champ' Is Taking the Internet by Storm — Here's How to Play the Rhythm Game
In a year of gaming populated by heavy hitters like Elden Ring, MultiVersus, Bayonetta 3, and God of War: Ragnarok, would you believe a trombone-playing simulator could join the ranks as part of the most popular games of 2022?
Say hello to Trombone Champ. Touted as "the world's first trombone-based rhythm music game," this off-kilter oddity seems to have taken the internet by storm with its hilarious gameplay and mechanics.
The game is often described as a trombone-based Guitar Hero, just without the necessity of expensive plastic peripherals you'd have to plug into a console.
Shockingly enough, gamers are flocking to this simple and strange new title and drawing legitimate enjoyment from what is otherwise a silly and relatively cheap-looking title. If you're at all curious about Trombone Champ mania, here's a quick guide on how to play.
Here's how to play 'Trombone Champ,' if you're into that sort of thing.
Gameplay for Trombone Champ is both simple and deceptively challenging. Like any rhythm game, the goal is to play your trombone properly to the in-game beat of the soundtrack. The game is also currently only available for PC, so there's really only so many ways you can play.
You'll need a mouse and a keyboard to start (again, no obnoxious plastic trombone necessary). To play the game, simply press any letter key at the right time as notes slide across the screen.
Use your mouse to move the in-game slider when the game asks to move up and down. These movements are meant to simulate real trombone-playing motions. You'll also have to time your notes carefully, as your in-game tromboner can run out of breath if you're not careful.
You're encouraged to play each song properly, but even messing up on certain notes can lead to some hilarious musical results. You can even collect Tromboner Cards and unlock secret content as you progress through the game.
That's really all there is to it! Aside from some truly odd collectibles and secret scenes, you're free to play more than 20 tracks and even play your favorite songs in Freeplay Mode!
'Trombone Champ' has already reached meme status.
Trombone Champ was officially released on Steam on Sept. 15, 2022 and has already gone viral on the internet. Gamers everywhere are falling in love with the game's presentation and gameplay. Music experts and professional trombone players are already getting a kick out of trying to get perfect scores in the game.
Even the game's settings menu is eliciting chuckles, with Trombone Champ allowing you to change things like "Baboon Quantity" or toggling funny jumpscares.
The game is also filled with oddly hilarious visual cues like a burger and fries being shown during the U.S. National Anthem. The Freeplay Mode even includes special green screen and fuchsia screen modes to let you add your own visuals.
There's really no telling what game the internet will fall in love with next. Sometimes, it's as simple as a game where you can play as an actual cat trying to survive a cyberpunk post-apocalypse. Other times, it's Trombone Champ. Check the game out on Steam.