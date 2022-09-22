'Trombone Champ' Is Taking the Internet by Storm — Here's How to Play the Rhythm Game

In a year of gaming populated by heavy hitters like Elden Ring, MultiVersus, Bayonetta 3, and God of War: Ragnarok, would you believe a trombone-playing simulator could join the ranks as part of the most popular games of 2022?

Say hello to Trombone Champ. Touted as "the world's first trombone-based rhythm music game," this off-kilter oddity seems to have taken the internet by storm with its hilarious gameplay and mechanics.