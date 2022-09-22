'MultiVersus' is a Great Addition to the Character Brawler Genre — but Does It Have Game Chat?

Even with the current lack of game chat, players can still find a way to communicate with each other. First, players can use emotes to taunt their opponents during a match. In addition to taunting their opponents during a match, players can show some encouragement and give in-game currency by gifting toast at the end of a match. The toast system lets you give other players toast, which will in turn give them 25 gold coins as a way of saying good game.