Here's How to Edit Your Video With Snapchat's Video Filters

Thanks to the power of social media and the countless apps available for your average smartphone, the possibilities are really endless when it comes to creating content. Whether you're a big-time creator, or just a regular person who likes to make content to post on their personal stories and feeds for their friends and family, you can do just about anything with the built-in tools on these apps.

How do you put a video in reverse on Snapchat ? What about fast-forwarding or putting it in slow-mo? All of these features are easier to access than you think.

Snapchat is one of the social media apps with limitless power to customize your photos and videos. But sometimes, even the simplest things are hard to get the hang of if you're not familiar with the app.

Here's how to post your video in reverse on Snapchat.

Sometimes, a video is just funnier if you put it in reverse, and making your Snapchat friends laugh is definitely something most people want to do with their content. But how complicated is it really? Luckily, Snapchat is home to endless filters and editing options, really giving a creator opportunities to customize their content on Snapchat. Some of the filters take some digging to find, but the reverse filter is actually one of the easiest to add to your videos.

To start, you'll want to film your video as normal, like you would for any other Snapchat post. Before sending the video to your friends or adding it to your Snapchat Story, swipe either left or right to see some of Snapchat's pre-picked filters to add to your video. This is often where you find the location-based filters, but if you're trying to add a filter to a video, it also provides some basic options to edit your video.

Swipe until a rewind symbol appears on your video (three triangles pointing to the left), and then the video will automatically be shown in reverse. The video will still appear at the same speed that you took it in, and unfortunately, you can't adjust how quickly it rewinds. If you're looking to do something more complicated with it, you'll have to download the video and reupload it to your Snapchat.

Source: Snapchat