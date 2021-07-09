Here's How to Redeem Codes on 'Genshin Impact' Mobile in Time for the Huge Update

In order to use redeem codes in Genshin Impact mobile, you need whatever character you're using to be at least at Adventure Rank 10. You can rank up through gameplay and the game will let you know when you've reached that milestone.

From there, go to the main menu and tap the Settings icon. Go to Account, Redeem, and then enter the code. You'll get your rewards in your mailbox just like anything else the game gives you.