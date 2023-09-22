Home > Gaming > Fortnite Players Can Now Refund 'Fortnite' Skins for Unwanted Items — Here's How Thanks to a settlement between the Federal Trade Commission and Epic Games, players can refund 'Fortnite' skins for unwanted items by sending an in-game ticket. By Anthony Jones Sep. 22 2023, Published 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

The gist: Players can send a "Return or Cancel Purchase" ticket in Fortnite through the Settings menu to refund items.

All players will have three Return Tickets available on their account to refund items for V-Bucks. Additional tickets will be added every 365 days.

To send a refund claim to the FTC, you'll need to fill out a form on their website as long as you meet its eligibility requirements.

For the first time ever, Fortnite players can now start sending Return Tickets to refund unwanted skins purchased with V-Bucks. This offer from Epic Games is an unprecedented consumer change made possible due to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) grilling the developer in court (again) for illegal behavior claims.

Both sides ultimately reached a money settlement, and players who have received wrongful charges over the years can also grab a piece of that pie. Whether you apply for a refund through the FTC or Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know.

Source: Epic Games

How to apply and get a ‘Fortnite’ refund from the FTC.

The FTC and Epic Games settlement is $245 million and aims to refund players wrongfully charged for purchases. According to the FTC, U.S. players with the requirements below are eligible and can receive compensation.

Players charged for in-game currency for unwanted items between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022.

Parents can submit a refund application if their child used their credit card in an unauthorized way between Jan. 2017 and Nov. 2018.

Anyone who had their account frozen after disputing wrongful Fortnite charges with their credit card issuer between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022 are eligible for a refund.

If you meet one or more of these criteria, head to the FTC website for Fortnite refunds and send an application. Enter your information — either through an Epic Account ID or personal email — and then list how many V-Bucks were spent on unwanted items and other charges. The deadline for the application is Jan. 17, 2024. Furthermore, all applicants must be at least 18 to complete the claim form. Anyone not 18 can have a parent or guardian complete it.

How to refund skins in ‘Fortnite.’

Per the Epic Games help page discussing in-game refunds, Fortnite players can create Return Tickets for items purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop. To do this, head to the Settings menu from the Lobby in Fortnite. Click on “Support & Refunds,” then select “Return of Cancel Purchase.”

The next screen will show a list of your items, where you can freely choose which one to return for a refund of V-Bucks. Each item will have a different V-Bucks value, so you can shop around and see which items can give you a higher payout before committing. To keep a leash on how many refunds a player can send, Epic Games has given everyone three Return Tickets. Additional Return Tickets will be sent every 365 days.