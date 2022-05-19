You Will Be Able to Catch Manhattanhenge a Total of Four Times in 2022

Let's be real: Even though Manhattan isn't always the cleanest and may attract some untraditional visitors (I'm looking at you, rats!), its sunset is always serving looks.

But as I'm sure we all know, not all sunsets are equal (at least when it comes to how cool it looks on your Instagram Story, duh). That said, the ranking is as follows: Manhattanhenge sunsets are No. 1. Any other NYC summer sunset will always be No. 2.