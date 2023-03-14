Home > Television Source: The CW Bruce Wayne's Son Is Determined to Solve His Father's Murder in 'Gotham Knights' By Katherine Stinson Mar. 14 2023, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Who murdered Batman? Was it the Joker's daughter or one of the caped crusader's other enemies? That's the mystery that Bruce Wayne's adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), is determined to solve in the CW series Gotham Knights.

So, how many episodes will be in the first season of Gotham Knights? Will there be a second season? And most importantly, how do DC fans stream Gotham Knights? Here's how to stream Gotham Knights and every other detail we know about the show so far.

Here's how to stream 'Gotham Knights.'

OK, so the CW is technically owned by the Nexstar Media Group, but Warner Bros. Discovery owns the rights to DC characters. So, long story short, Gotham Knights will more than likely be available to stream on HBO Max after new episodes air live on the CW. If the CW is part of your cable subscription, you can also stream episodes of Gotham Knights on the CW website and the CW app as well.

Another way to stream the first season of Gotham Knights is with a subscription to Fubo TV, where you can even record new episodes of Gotham Knights through Fubo TV's cloud DVR system. If you haven't signed up for Fubo TV in the past, they do have an option for a free trial that you're allowed to cancel anytime you want.

How many episodes are in 'Gotham Knights' Season 1?

The CW has released information about the first three 60 minute episodes of Gotham Knights, but no official information about the total episode count of Gotham Knights Season 1. However, per a May 2022 Deadline report, the CW did make a series order of the first season of Gotham Knights. So, while there aren't any details on the official episode count yet for the first season, usually a standard CW episode count ranges from 13 to 22 episodes max.