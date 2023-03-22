Home > Gaming Source: WB Games 'Gotham Knights' Lets You Play As Four Unique Characters – Here’s How to Switch Superheroes By Jon Bitner Mar. 22 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Batman might not be a playable character in Gotham Knights, but with access to four unique superheroes, the game makes it easy to find someone that fits your play style. However, you can’t switch characters on the fly – in fact, you’ll need to go out of your way to change characters in Gotham Knights.

But if you’re looking to check out everything the game has to offer, it’s worth the few minutes of extra effort. Here's how to switch characters in Gotham Knights and why you should be bouncing between all four superheroes.

How to switch characters in 'Gotham Knights'.

To switch characters in Gotham Knights, you’ll need to go to The Belfry, which lets you choose between Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. In The Belfry you’ll find the costumes for all four of these characters. Simply walk up to the one you’d like to play as, interact with it, and you’ll be given the option to change your character.

The Belfry can be used to switch characters while not currently on a mission. If you’re having trouble locating the costumes, you’ll find them near the training room. This is currently the only way to switch characters in Gotham Knights, so you won’t be able to quickly change capes while in combat or in the middle of a mission. Keep this in mind when prepping for your next quest.

Does progress carry over to other characters in 'Gotham Knights'?

Thankfully, all your experience points are shared across all four characters, so you won’t be at a disadvantage if you swap to a new character halfway through the game. This means any experience points earned with Nightwing will also be available for Batgirl (and so on), allowing you to quickly unlock powerful skills even if it's your first time playing as the character.

The only caveat to the system is that you’ll need to dive into the menu screen and manually unlock different skills. So before heading out to find crime, double-check your abilities to ensure you’ve used up all your available XP. If not, you could be in for a tough fight. Also, Knighthood experience is tied directly to your playtime as each character – making it one of the few things you’ll need to grind out with each individual superhero.