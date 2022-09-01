Want to Unblock Someone on Discord? Here's What You Need to Know

The second way to block someone is by blocking their profile, which will make it so the user is blocked and unfriended in your personal DMs. This is done by finding their profile, clicking on their profile picture, clicking on the three-dot menu button in the pop-up menu, and clicking "block."

If you don't want to fully block someone, you can mute them, which is done by right-clicking the user's name in the server chat and pressing mute.