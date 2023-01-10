Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Lego Wondering How to Unlock Deadpool in 'LEGO Marvel Super Heroes'? Get Ready to Go Brick Hunting By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 9 2023, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

Whether you're a kid, young at heart, or just like playing with toys, it's always fun to go back to fiddling with LEGO blocks every once in a while. If you're desperately trying to avoid lacerating your feet by stepping on them, then themed LEGO video games are an excellent all-ages alternative. Not to mention, there are plenty of LEGO games that feature our favorite universes and franchises at the forefront. Case in point, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes.

Article continues below advertisement

The first installment of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes series came out in 2013 and saw a Switch release in 2021. Players can choose from over 180 Marvel characters and use their unique abilities to save the LEGO world from Marvel's rogues' gallery of villains. One of those characters is everyone's favorite fourth-wall-breaking merc with a mouth, Deadpool. As a fan-favorite character, he isn't easy to unlock. Here's a quick guide on how to unlock Deadpool in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to unlock Deadpool in 'LEGO Marvel Super Heroes'.

While many of the characters in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes can be unlocked via normal progression or even using cheat codes, Deadpool is one of two secret characters who can only be unlocked via a special method and cannot be accessed in any other way. Players must collect 11 Red Bricks scattered throughout the game in order to unlock him as a playable character. According to outlets like GameZone, there are actually 15 Red Bricks, but four of them are available at the start of the game.

But obtaining them is no easy task. Many of them are locked behind special challenges and story content that you'll have to take care of first in order to properly collect them. You'll have to progress through much of the main story to even access those challenges. Luckily, the game makes it worth your while with a special reward for each brick obtained. Here are the locations for each Red Brick used to unlock Deadpool.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Brick # Reward How to Obtain 1 Studs Score Multiplier x2 Visit Deadpool's room in the SHIELD Helicarrier for one million studs 2 Studs Score Multiplier x4 Find the "Tabloid Tidy Up" missing in the Daily Bugle during post-game. Using a character with telekinesis, go to the trophy room and place each colored trophy onto its corresponding pedestal 3 Studs Score Multiplier x6 "Feeling Frisky" mission at Fisk Tower; requires 50 Gold Bricks. Use a character with telekinesis and Gold Heat Beam. Move the Kingpin painting and destroy the gold vault.

4 Studs Multiplier x8 "Reptilian Ruckus" in Central Park, enter for 125 Gold Bricks. Use electric and magnetic characters to turn on the sprinklers and open the metal container that appears 5 Studs Multiplier x10 "House Party Protocol" in Stark Tower. Use characters with telekinesis and Heat Beam to destroy a gold object and reveal a stick. Use the stick to break the pinata in the room

Article continues below advertisement

6 Gold Brick Detector "Nuff Said" mission at Marvel HQ. Use a telekinetic character to complete a Deadpool picture puzzle 7 Minikit Piece Detector "Put Up Your Dukes" mission in Fogwell Gym. Use Iron Man to access a panel near Captain America to reveal a punching bag. Once Cap hits it, the Red Brick is yours 8 Mini Characters "Brotun-heim" mission; costs 200 Gold Bricks. Use a Heat Beam character to melt the ice by the gate.

Article continues below advertisement

9 Collect Ghost Studs "A Shock Withdrawal" at the Federal Bank. Use a fire or Heat Beam character to destroy a set of gold bricks near a bank truck. 10 Fast Build "Stranger Danger" in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Use a flying character to access the second floor. Then use Sandman to travel through the sand to access a secret room. There, you can use a telekinetic character to open a secret chest and construct a tree and reveal a present that can be opened with Spider-Man. 11 Attract Studs "Stunt Show Surprise" in the Circus Tent for 100 Gold Bricks. Use a magnetic character to open a blue cage.