‘Below Deck Adventure’: How to Watch and Stream the Bravo Spinoff
Fans of the Below Deck franchise received a special treat in November 2022. On Nov. 1, Bravo released the fourth installment of the Below Deck world: Below Deck Adventure. Filmed on the Mercury in the glacial fjords of Norway, Below Deck Adventure wants to set itself apart from its predecessors. So far, the cast has achieved this by taking their guests on thrill-seeking excursions like mountain repelling and hand gliding.
Despite wanting to separate from the competition, Below Deck Adventure will have similar themes to previous Below Deck shows, including fun nights out, workplace hookups, and plenty of drama for fans to obsess over. If you don’t want the explosive season, scroll down to find out how to watch and stream Below Deck Adventure.
Here’s how to watch ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Season 1.
Below Deck Adventure will air live episodes on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on most cable providers. If you miss the live episodes, Bravo releases them on its mobile and desktop app. Unfortunately, this can get tricky for some users who don’t have cable access since the app requires a login from a TV provider.
Luckily, there are several other ways to watch Below Deck Adventure live if you don’t have cable. First, there’s FuboTV, which streams all live BDA episodes and other Bravo and NBCUniversal shows. FuboTV currently charges $69.99 for access to over 100 channels, though new subscribers will receive a seven-day free trial on the app.
There’s also SlingTV, a live TV app that will set you back $35-50 a month. Sling offers several package options, including Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue + Orange. Subscribers can purchase Sling Blue or Sling Orange individually for $35 and $50 for the combo deal. However, if you’re looking to save money, we recommend Sling Blue since it streams live Bravo shows.
‘Below Deck Adventure’ is also available on Peacock.
Although Below Deck Adventure has multiple live options, not everyone can make time for it on Tuesday nights. Fortunately, there are ways to watch the show at your leisure.
Like most Bravo shows, Below Deck Adventure is available to stream on Peacock the day after a new episode airs. Peacock will also keep the episodes on the platform for those looking to binge the series.
Catch new episodes of Below Deck Adventure every Tuesday.