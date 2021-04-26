Stitches Are Becoming More Popular on TikTok, but How Do You Watch Them?

As TikTok has emerged as one of the most popular social media apps, the types of content available on the social media channel have continued to shift. Although short videos are still the dominant form of content, stitches , which allow users to combine two videos together, are becoming more and more popular. Now, some users want to know how to find and watch stitches through the TikTok app.

Stitches are a fun way to see how viral videos can be iterated and expanded upon, and they also allow popular users to respond to questions they receive on the platform. Like many of TikTok's other collaborative features, stitches ultimately make the platform feel more inclusive and community-based, even if some users have many more followers than others.

By allowing users to edit two videos together, stitches give users the ability to create new endings for videos that already exist on the platform. They also give users the ability to react to videos and do various other things that add new content to the end of existing videos. One of the biggest innovations that the platform has to offer is the ability for users who don't know one another to collaborate unwittingly.

Here's how to watch stitches on TikTok.

For users hoping to watch as many stitches as possible, they can do so by searching for them in the app. You first need to go to "Discover," and then navigate over to the search bar. Then, you should enter "#stitch@username" where "username" is the name of the account that you want to view stitches from. When you perform that search, you'll see a variety of popular stitches that were made in response to the user you searched for.

This search function is particularly useful if a popular TikTok user has asked their followers to respond to a post. Using the search function, you can easily see the replies from other users, and the most popular ones will be near the top of the search. You can also just search "#stitch" without any username attached in order to see the most popular stitches from across the platform.

This search function may not be immediately obvious to most users, but it makes finding specific stitches easier than it would be otherwise. You can also use the same method to find stitches from friends or smaller accounts you follow on the platform. All you need to do is substitute out the username. Although there's plenty of great content on TikTok, the challenge can sometimes be determining the easiest way to find it.