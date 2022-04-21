Mark Gross's latest sitcom on CBS, How We Roll, looks at the incredible life of Tom Smallwood, a Flushing, Mich., native who embarked on a second career as a pro bowler after he was laid off from his job at a nearby General Motors factory just two days before Christmas in 2008.

An avid recreational bowling player, Tom came third place in a qualifying tournament held in May 2009, and the rest, as they say, is history. Season 1 of How We Roll charts Tom's rapid rise to success.