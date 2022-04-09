Lieutenant Brannigan on AMC's '61st Street' Should Look Familiar — He's a TV Legend

Lieutenant Francis Brannigan in AMC's new crime drama 61st Street cuts an intimidating figure — as well he should, because he's played by one of the most intense (and also most reliable) actors on the small screen. Who's the familiar face behind the badge, and where have viewers seen him before? (Hint: You know him better than you think.)

61st Street is a new crime drama hailing from AMC (the folks behind Killing Eve and, of course, Breaking Bad) and created by Peter Moffat, whose other credits include Showtime's thriller Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston and Maura Tierney. However, this show looks at the system partly through the eyes of some very fierce cops — the most notable being the no-nonsense Brannigan.