Billionaire Howard Lutnick Has Four Adult Children: Meet Kyle, Brandon, Casey, and Ryan Lutnick

President-elect Donald Trump has certainly laid out some interesting picks for key government roles. Naming Elon Musk as one of the leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency — and having him subsequently tag along with him everywhere — was quite surprising. Then he went on to choose billionaire and Wall Street investor, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, to serve as Secretary of Commerce.

Trump shared in a statement, “He will lead our Tariff and Trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative.” Given the big shoes Lutnick is stepping into, people are eager to learn more about him, particularly his personal life — like whether he’s married and has kids. After all, folks want to know what kind of man will be handling foreign and domestic commerce. Here’s what we know about his family life.

Who are Howard Lutnick's kids?

Howard Lutnick has four adult children — Kyle, Brandon, Casey, and Ryan Lutnick — whom he shares with his wife, Allison Lutnick. According to Allison's Facebook page, she met Howard in September 1991, and the couple tied the knot in December 1994.

The New York Times reported that when the two met, Allison was working as a senior associate at Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker, a prominent New York law firm. While not much is known about each of Lutnick’s children, all four are adults who have occasionally made headlines. Let’s get to know them here.

Kyle Solomon Lutnick

Lutnick’s son Kyle works as the Senior Managing Director of Knotel UK + Europe, according to his Instagram bio, though his account is set to private. In 2020, his father took to social media to wish him a happy 24th birthday, calling him a talented DJ. It seems Kyle might dabble in DJing as a side passion.

Brandon Lutnick

Lutnick’s son Brandon works as a trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, a position he has held since April 2022, according to his LinkedIn account. Before that, he gained experience as a credit analyst and summer analyst for Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., and also worked as a broker for BGC Partners. Brandon graduated from Horace Mann School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Symbolic Systems from Stanford University.

Casey Lutnick

Like her brother, Casey also attended Horace Mann School and graduated from Stanford University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology, according to her LinkedIn bio.

Ryan Lutnick

Ryan, the youngest of Lutnick's kids, graduated from Horace Mann School in 2024. He celebrated his bar mitzvah in October 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum’s Temple of Dendur, where his father had Rich the Kid and DJ Irie perform. A source familiar with the event told Page Six that Rich the Kid's performance likely cost between "$200,000 and $300,000."

The celebration was quite the affair, with 100 kids and 200 adults in attendance. Some notable guests included Melania Trump’s former adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, per the outlet.