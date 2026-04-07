Howard Stern Lawsuit: What a Former Assistant Is Alleging A lawsuit involving Howard Stern and his wife raises questions about workplace treatment behind the scenes. By Amy Coleman Published April 7 2026, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The unspoken "King of All Media" Howard Stern is used to being at the center of conversation, but this time, it is not about something said on the radio. Instead, it is a lawsuit that is bringing new attention to what allegedly happened behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement

The Howard Stern lawsuit has sparked questions about the working relationship between Howard, his wife Beth Stern, and a former employee. While the claims are still being addressed through the legal process, the details outlined so far have drawn widespread interest. Here's what we know about the legal claims.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The Howard Stern lawsuit centers on claims from a former personal assistant.

According to People, the lawsuit was filed by a former personal assistant, Leslie Kuhn, who worked for Howard and Beth, and alleges she experienced a hostile work environment during her employment. The complaint focuses on what the assistant describes as her overall experience in the role, including how her responsibilities were structured and how she was treated while working for the couple. The filing outlines concerns tied to the conditions of her employment rather than a single isolated incident.

Leslie specifically described the workplace as “hostile,” a term that anchors the central claim of the lawsuit. That characterization points to broader concerns about the day-to-day environment, rather than a one-time disagreement or isolated issue. The complaint centers on how those conditions affected her experience while working in the role. This distinction matters because lawsuits like this often hinge on patterns of behavior rather than a single event.

Article continues below advertisement

Working as a personal assistant, especially for high-profile individuals, often involves responsibilities that go beyond a traditional job description. That can make expectations less clearly defined. These types of roles can vary widely, which is part of what makes cases like this more complex than standard workplace disputes.

Like it’s some shocking revelation that Howard Stern treats people who work for him like garbage. https://t.co/ST6mFpTiDF — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@NATHANINSOCAL

Article continues below advertisement

What are both sides saying?

According to her attorney, John J. Leonard, Leslie says she was fired because " immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices." Leslie and her attorney argue she has a right to disclose details around her employment. “As such, Kuhn fully intends to disclose details concerning the facts surrounding her employment."

According to the court documents, Leslie was allegedly terminated "for cause” around February 26. OneTwelve's Vice President of Finance, Mark D. Garten, said it was due to “downsizing or the elimination of a position." Leslie alleges Mark accused her of “misconduct of a nature that would be detrimental to one's reputation" that would impact future employment possibilities. Multiple outlets have reached out to the Sterns for comment, but there has been no response yet.

Article continues below advertisement

At this stage, the lawsuit presents one side of the story, and no court has ruled on the claims. Legal cases like this often take time, with responses, filings, and potential motions adding more detail as they move forward.