Hugh Hefner Always Dated With an Age Gap — How Old Were His Girlfriends When They Started Dating Him?

From 2002 to 2008, Bridget Marquardt was one of Hugh’s girlfriends. She's also considered one of his oldest, since she was 28 years old at the time they started dating. She was part of the Playboy brand well before the age of 28 though. When she was 25, Bridget became a Playmate in the pages of the coveted magazine before she began “dating” the man in charge. Bridget is now 48 years old.