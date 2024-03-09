Home > Entertainment > Movies Kym Johnson-Herjavec Was Able to Be Close to Home While Filming ‘Hunting Housewives’ (EXCLUSIVE) Kym said being in the woods with “bugs” on ‘Hunting Housewives’ had perks once the cameras stopped rolling. By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 9 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime/Instagram/@kymherjavec5678

Lifetime’s Hunting Housewives is a cautionary tale for anyone planning a getaway with their besties. In the film, four friends, played by Kym Johnson-Herjavec, NeNe Leakes, Melyssa Ford, and Denise Richards, quickly go from excited tourists to roughing it in the woods after their plane crashes during their travels.

During what would be a horror film to most of us, the friends figure out how to survive, which includes Kym’s character, Joli, getting creative with a fire and a black bear. Before the movie’s premiere, Kym spoke exclusively to Distractify about how she and her castmates authentically filmed what she calls “Survivor meets the Housewives.”.

‘Hunting Housewives’ was filmed close to star Kym Johnson-Herjavec’s home.

While Hunting Housewives begins with the main characters, Joli (Kym), Karla Dodds (Denise), Rebel Carron-Whitman (NeNe), and Sharell Bouvier (Melyssa), boarding a fabulous private jet for their weekend getaway, most of the movie takes place “pretty much all outside in the woods, as Kym exclusively shared with Distractify. She said the outdoor scenes helped keep the authenticity of the film alive.

“We were actually in the woods and outside with the bugs, which I loved,” Kym told us. “Because it felt very real. You weren't just in the studio, so I loved being actually in it with all of the props around us.”

Kym said the filming location was right in her backyard. Well, not really, but awfully close. She stated the movie was shot “up north in Canada” near the Toronto home she shares with her husband, Robert Herjavec, and their twins, Haven and Hudson.

“My husband and I moved there four years ago,” she explained. “So it worked out perfectly for me because it was not far from my house when we were filming. So when I came home at night, I could still see my kids or wake up and see my kids, which was really great."

"It's always hard when you're a working mom, and you feel that guilt when you're trying to balance it all," Kym added. "So that was perfect because it was where I was living.”

Kym Johnson-Herjavec has her fingers crossed for a ‘Hunting Housewives’ sequel.

Due to Hunting Housewives’ woodsy setting, it’s hard to imagine some of the ladies, primarily former Bravolebrities NeNe and Denise, swatting bugs away all day. But Kym said everyone did and had a ball doing so. The Dancing With the Stars alum recalled when the cast couldn’t shoot because it had started to rain. The additional time off meant the cast and crew would likely have to work “till 4 a.m.,” but Kym confirmed no one seemed to mind because they enjoyed one another’s company so much.

“We were just having so much fun,” she recalled. “We were eating chips and hanging out and just, you know, telling stories and getting to know each other on a deeper level.” “I mean, we were kind of frustrated like, ‘Oh my gosh, we're going to be here until four in the morning,’” Kym admitted. “But we just embraced it and had fun. We had nowhere else to be, and that was actually now a really fun memory that I have of us all just hanging out.”

Although Kym told us she knew NeNe and Denise before they booked Hunting Housewives, she said working with them and Melyssa on the film bonded the ladies for life. And while we don’t know how the movie ends, Kym told us she and the cast are all open to a Hunting Housewives 2.

“Oh my gosh, we have already planned it when we were filming this movie, ” she said of a possible sequel. “We were having so much fun. So we were just planning where the sequel would be. We were like, where do we want to go? We were like, ‘Let's see if we can go to Italy or like, we're thinking of these extravagant places, which we will never go to. It'll probably be Reno or something.”