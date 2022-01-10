How Old Is the Cast of Netflix's 'Hype House'? Hint: Almost Everyone Is a Member of Gen Z

How Old Is the Cast of Netflix's 'Hype House'? Hint: Almost Everyone Is a Member of Gen ZBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 10 2022, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
While many users have gotten to know the Hype House members by watching their viral TikTok videos, the social media stars are letting people see their lives outside of the app on their new Netflix reality series.
Hype House follows the members of the collective (and a few outsiders) as they navigate life and fame in Los Angeles.
The new reality stars each have millions of followers and they lead glamorous lifestyles, but most of them are still just in their late teens or early twenties.
How old is the cast of Hype House now, several months after filming the show?
1. Thomas Petrou (23)
The 23-year-old is one of the co-founders of the collective, and he toyed with the idea of shutting the group down throughout filming. Thomas was frequently disappointed with the other members for not pulling their weight on the Hype House TikTok page.
The former Team 10 member was 22 when he filmed the show, and he celebrated his 23rd birthday in September of 2021.
2. Mia Hayward (21)
The San Diego native has been dating Thomas since 2020, and she was one of his most ardent defenders on the show. Mia had a disagreement with Larray during the Hype House group trip to Joshua Tree, but the two resolved their issues shortly thereafter.
3. Vinnie Hacker (19)
Vinnie originally made a name for himself because of his "thirst trap" videos on TikTok, but he's since branched out to Twitch streaming and to boxing matches. He was one of the more recent additions to Hype House, and he is considered to be one of the most famous current members.
4. Chase Hudson (19)
The Hype House co-founder-turned-musician is also known as lilhuddy. Known for his E-boy aesthetic and for his past relationship with Charli D'Amelio, Chase stepped away from the Hype House group in order to really focus on his music at the end of Season 1.
5. Nikita Dragun (25)
The longtime YouTube personality has never technically been a member of the group, but she is one of the main players on the show. The makeup expert is also the oldest official cast member on Hype House, and she will turn 26 at the end of January 2022.
6. Larray (23)
Like Nikita, Larray doesn't live at one of the Hype House residences. However, he is technically a Hype House member.
In the final episode of Season 1, Larray briefly featured his relationship with his then-boyfriend, Brady Potter. The couple broke up at the end of 2021.
7. Alex Warren (21)
Alex's relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Kouvr Annon, was heavily featured on the show. While Kouvr expressed her desire to take the next step by getting married, Alex kept citing his young age (at the time of filming, he was 20) as a reason why he wasn't ready.
He celebrated his milestone 21st birthday in September of 2021.
8. Kouvr Annon (21)
The former Hawaii resident turned 21 just a few months before her beau, in May of 2021. In the closing minutes of the Season 1 finale, Thomas revealed that Kouvr and Alex had moved out of the house, but that they were still active members of the Hype House collective.
9. Ryland Storms (22)
The social media star is one of the few Hype House members who was born in the '90s. Though Ryland lives at Chase's house because he had a disagreement with Mia, he is also still an active part of Hype House.
10. Michael Sanzone (20)
On the show, the 20-year-old TikToker wasn't afraid to call out other members (namely Vinnie) for failing to contribute to the Hype House social media accounts.
His girlfriend, Tatyana Porizek, was briefly on the show to participate in a prank video with Alex Warren and her twin sister.
11. Jack Wright (18)
The Hype House star and group member has a twin brother named James Wright, who is also a social media star. The twins turned 18 in March 2021, which was just a few months before filming on the Netflix series began.
12. Connor Yates (23)
The 23-year-old, who also goes by Paper, was the officiant during Kouvr and Alex's fake wedding. Outside of his social media career, Connor is in a relationship with model Emmy Van Liew, who briefly appeared on the Season 1 finale.
13. Patrick Huston (22)
The 22-year-old was often in the background on Hype House, but he stepped up when Nikita came over to do makeup on Vinnie and Alex (and the latter wasn't around).
14. Calvin Goldby (22)
The California native has been part of Hype House since the group formed at the end of 2019. He turned 22 in June of 2021.
Season 1 of Hype House is available to stream on Netflix now.