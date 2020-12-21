These "If 2020 Was..." Memes Perfectly Describe This Dumpster Fire of a Year

These "If 2020 Was..." Memes Perfectly Describe This Dumpster Fire of a YearBy Robin Zlotnick
Updated
Let's face it. 2020 has not been a great year. In fact, it will go in the books (the history ones!) as unprecedentedly terrible in several ways. I won't get into those now. Because you know. But people all over the internet have started summing up 2020 by comparing it to truly heinous, awful objects, and it's kind of beautifully succinct. These "If 2020 was..." memes make visual what we're all feeling inside. Enjoy.
If 2020 was a hula hoop...
It wouldn't be a hula hoop at all. It would be a round bunch of barbed wire that would stab us repeatedly as we used it. Honestly, it would only be a little worse than using a regular hula hoop. Sorry. Those things are not fun.
If 2020 was a video game...
If 2020 was a video game. pic.twitter.com/50RbXCc7jZ— Gaming Humor & News (@VGFGamers) November 21, 2020
It would be called Crippling Depression: Pandemic Edition. I honestly don't know if this is a real video game, but if it's real, it's kind of like the antithesis to our other favorite pandemic game, Animal Crossing. I feel like both could be helpful to play.
If 2020 was a Christmas tree...
If 2020 was a Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/SX5viQ6cgF— planty_hoes (@planty_hoes) November 19, 2020
It would definitely be the Christmas tree they put up in Rockefeller Center this year. The tree looked so sad when they erected it that people everywhere let out a collective, "Whomp, whomp." At least it's accurate, though.
If 2020 was toilet paper...
If 2020 was a toilet Paper 🤭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ologpt7WtU— Prawin B. Rathod (@PrawinBR) November 23, 2020
It would be, well, quite painful. And it would just keep going. No matter how much 2020 you unroll, it's all made of hard metal cheese grater. We're almost at the end, almost ready to change the roll, and I just hope the whole pack isn't like this.
If 2020 was a vehicle...
If 2020 was a vehicle 🤷♀️🤦🏻♀️😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/cbDMvwtPPr— 🎪🤹♀️CLASS CLOWN🤹♀️🎪 (@Classclown66) November 16, 2020
It would be wrapped in duct tape like a mummy, hanging on for dear life. It's been battered and abused and run ragged, and all it wants to do is crawl into the garage (ahem, bed) and sleep until the new year.
If 2020 was a lollipop...
It would be butt-flavored. Period. You would open the wrapper, thinking it had to be "Buttered Popcorn" or something, but no. It would just be butt.
If 2020 was an avocado...
It would be all pit. Avocadoes are the worst because you have to put your entire life on hold basically to make sure you're around for the teeny tiny window that it's perfectly ripe. And then sometimes you open it up and it betrays you by being mostly pit.
If 2020 was a pineapple...
It would be teeny tiny with a huge top, and it wouldn't be very delicious. You have to work so hard to get to the good stuff in a pineapple. This one, like 2020, just doesn't seem worth it.
If 2020 was a washing machine...
It would straight-up be on fire. With all your favorite clothes inside. Sorry. But that's the truth.
If 2020 was a water park...
If 2020 was a water park pic.twitter.com/V9VJIvlNve— Nick Oz Oztrazine (@oztrazine) November 17, 2020
It would be...shocking. This one is terribly bleak, but I can't help but laugh. Because if I'm not laughing, I'm crying, and if I'm crying, then I've let 2020 win.
If 2020 was a dive...
It would hurt all the way down, like this one. For this water-based example, this poor diver hits her head right at the beginning of the dive, just like we did at the beginning of 2020. And it's all just been downhill from there. Hoping she was able to recover and make a triumphant comeback during her next attempt.
If 2020 was a Lego set...
It would be a literal Dumpster fire. The other Lego set that would make sense for 2020 would be one that's completely taken apart, with a few pieces missing, scattered around the floor, so when you walk into the room, you inevitably step on one of them.
If 2020 was a TV character...
If 2020 was a tv show character pic.twitter.com/bEFdMLr5WU— Jack Kay™ (@Jack_Kay17) November 23, 2020
It would be Moira Rose, who is extremely dramatic and beset with lots of troubles. This is actually a great reminder that one of the cures to 2020 is watching Schitt's Creek. That show is like a balm.
If 2020 was a beer...
I've seen a lot of "If 2020 was a..." memes. This one certainly rings true. pic.twitter.com/Kkqb88q0KI— Jeremy Heer (@MonocleMan1) November 19, 2020
It would be all foam. Imagine if you just cut open that avocado with a giant pit and you were like, "You know what? No," and you walked to the nearest bar and asked for a beer, and then the bartender handed you this. I think you would riot. You'd be a one-person, very angry riot.
If 2020 was an ice cream flavor...
If 2020 was a ice cream flavor ... pic.twitter.com/4MH9ayVqvL— Imogene Foxx 🇨🇦 (@ImoFoxx) November 16, 2020
It would be dirty snow. This sums up 2020 too well. Cold, sad, and definitely not delicious. One of the only good things about 2020 is that it's almost over. Here's hoping 2021 is a luxurious ice cream cone filled with your favorite flavor that never melts or drips or drops.