Iman Shumpert Gets Emotional About His Late Father's Passing on 'Club Shay Shay' "It’s just hard to process," Iman Shumpert says about his father. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 26 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

NBA alum Iman Shumpert is a man who is no stranger to the headlines. Over the last few years, folks have been kept updated about his divorce from Teyana Taylor. And while some fans took sides during their separation, many praised Iman for remaining a dutiful dad despite the divorce. After all, some celebrity men are notorious for going MIA from their children due to marital struggles.

That said, Iman is now making headlines after the release of his interview with Shannon Sharpe for the Club Shay Shay podcast. In clips circulating online, Iman is seen emotional about his parents, particularly his father. And naturally, many people are wondering what transpired. So, what happened to Iman Shumpert’s parents? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Mega

What happened to Iman Shumpert’s parents?

In case you’ve been MIA, on Oct. 20, 2025, the 35-year-old shared a touching post about the passing of his father, Odis Shumpert. The Instagram carousel post featured images of the family patriarch, family photos, and a snapshot of Iman and Odis together.

“Down goes the King. A sweet goodbye to the greatest man I’ll ever know. You can take your rest, pop, u did ur s--t, I promise. I don’t know if I’ll ever fit your shoes, but I’m going to have them on every day anyway. I love you man,” Iman captioned the post.

While Iman did not share the cause of his father’s death, fans immediately knew that the two men shared a special bond. Although Odis has transitioned, Iman’s mother, L’Tanya Shumpert, currently works as an adjunct professor of art and design at Columbia College in Chicago, per Russon Hills Chapels.

Iman Shumpert spoke candidly about his father on 'Club Shay Shay.'

During the Feb. 25, 2026, chat with Shannon, Iman had an emotional moment as he spoke about his father and their last conversation. “In our last convo, he told me, ‘Hey, you look good on them suits. I like that you’re taking jobs now and you’re wearing that suit,” Iman shared. He told me not to come home and finish filming because we were filling the podcast. He had to go to the hospital, and he said he’ll be right back.”

He went on to share that he wasn’t aware of how sick his dad was. He attributed his dad going to the doctor’s to old age. Iman also shared that he worried more about his mom than his father. “Dude, didn't ask for help or nothing,” Iman said through tears. “Even in the last couple of months, it was hard to help him. We didn’t know what was really going on. It’s just hard to process.”

Iman said that he learned the importance of fatherhood from his late dad and shared that he and his daughters have the same relationship that he had with his late father. “I’m an open book with them,” Iman says. “Me and Junie have tough conversations. With everything that has transpired, I don’t have their ear every day like how my dad did. As far as when they’re around me, the protection that they need, they get.”

