Infinite Coles on His Dad, Ghostface Killah: "He Could Write a Dope Story About a Tree"By Leila Kozma
Sep. 9 2021, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Despite his relatively young age, Infinite Coles is already carving a niche as a singer, actor, and fashion icon. Thanks, in part, to his dad, Dennis Coles (aka Ghostface Killah), the twenty-something creator learned about the ins and outs of the music industry from the crème de la crème.
But instead of following directly in his dad's footsteps, Infinite Coles decided to branch out, initiating collaborations with the likes of Sampha. His dad is well-known — what about his mother?
Who is Infinite Coles' mother? Ghostface Killah's dating history is shrouded in secrecy.
Despite the media frenzies, most Wu-Tang Clan members have managed to keep their romantic lives a secret. Ghostface Killah is no exception.
The star only had a few public relationships, including a fling with RZA's sister, Sophia Diggs. Ghostface Killah did, however, appear on Season 4 of VH1's Couples Therapy. In a scene, he told his then-partner, Kelsey Nykole, and (presumably) then-mistress, Latrice, that he was sleeping with both of them.
Ghostface Killah has a daughter and three sons.
Most believe that Ghostface Killah never married. The identity of his baby mama (or baby mamas) is unknown.
The rapper has a daughter and three sons, Sun God, Supreme-Intelligence, and Infinite Coles. Ghostface Killah's daughter is an exceptionally private person. His sons have all chosen to pursue a career in the music industry, however.
Ghostface Killah is one of the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan.
RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Method Man, and the rest of Wu-Tang Clan cemented themselves as a real force to be reckoned with in the 1993 album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)."
Infinite Coles spoke to 'Nylon' about his dad, saying, "He could write a dope story about a tree."
As Infinite Coles told Nylon, he — as a gay man — doesn't appreciate the anti-gay language prevalent in some Wu-Tang Clan songs.
"The word 'faggot' is so prevalent in their raps," Infinite Coles said. "It annoyed me, and it made me feel like I was being shoved into the closet. It made me feel like Wu-Tang was talking about me."
But growing up, Wu-Tang Clan members like RZA were friendly and generous in person, encouraging him to try singing and organizing memorable vacations.
"Family vacations were off the hook," he added. "RZA took us to Turks and Caicos, Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic, and Disney World."
"The first time I sang, it was at the Wu-Tang house," Infinite Coles said. "I was 14 years old, and the family was celebrating Christmas. I sang 'O Holy Night.' RZA and everyone was like, 'Your voice is so good!' He told me that things were going to get good for me."
As Infinite Coles explained, he learned that his dad was an unmatched lyricist later on in life.
"I could be so much better at storytelling if I would've known that about him," he said. "He's got a talent of writing about what’s around him. He could write a dope story about a tree."