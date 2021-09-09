Infinite Coles on His Dad, Ghostface Killah: "He Could Write a Dope Story About a Tree"

Despite the media frenzies, most Wu-Tang Clan members have managed to keep their romantic lives a secret. Ghostface Killah is no exception.

The star only had a few public relationships, including a fling with RZA's sister, Sophia Diggs. Ghostface Killah did, however, appear on Season 4 of VH1's Couples Therapy. In a scene, he told his then-partner, Kelsey Nykole, and (presumably) then-mistress, Latrice, that he was sleeping with both of them.