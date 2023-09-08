Home > Viral News > Influencers Here's Where to Follow the Cast of 'Influencer City' Season 2 on Instagram 'Influencer City' is a reality show that focuses on influencers who live in a fictional city. Follow the Season 2 cast Instagrams here. By Distractify Staff Sep. 8 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@influencercity_

The gist: Influencer City is a reality TV show that is currently available to stream online.

The reality show focuses on the lives of influencers from different backgrounds living in a fictional city.

The show has a mix of female and male influencers with various sexual preferences.

Although most folks hate to admit it, reality TV shows are somewhat of a guilty pleasure. Jersey Shore, Love & Hip Hop, The Bachelorette, you name it. Thankfully, there are various concepts of reality TV ranging from family fun to competition series. Over the years, producers have been cashing in on reality TV concepts and it diesn;t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. And since influencers are being “celebrities” in their own right, it makes sense that reality TV producers often tap these folks as their next stars.

If you’re following my heavy drift, you’re likely aware that Influencer City has been making quite a buzz. The YouTube show follows a group of social media influencers living in a fictional city. That said, Season 2 is officially in full swing and now is the time to get to know the cast. Here’s the rundown.

1. Angel Bradley (@amb.byrd)

First up, we have Angel Bradley. She currently has nearly 270,000 followers on Instagram and typically shares lifestyle and beauty content. Follow Angel here.

2. Latarus Jackson (@famous_.nunu)

Next, we have Lataurus Jackson. The creator is known for comedy and lip-synching videos, but he also posts lifestyle content featuring his infant son on his Instagram page. He currently has nealry 450,000 followers. Follow Lataurus here.

3. Derrick Cummings (@_famousdebo)

Like Lataurus, Derrick is also well known for creating comedy videos and making content with Brooklyn Queen. He currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Follow Derrick here.

4. Chris (@chris_gone_crazy)

Chris is another influencer with major clout in the space. Aside from focusing on his music career, Chris is known for comedy videos, Dubsmash content, and his unique sense of style. The Chicago native currently has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Follow Chris here.

5. Eli (@Eli_Unique_)

Next, we have Eli! The creator is known for being a viral dancer who shows folks how to do trendy dances. He started his career as an influencer at the age of 15 and at 21, he has nearly 870,000 followers. Follow Eli here.

6. Benet Tyson (@benetnicolee)

Benet is another member of the crew who has a huge following, nearly 563,000 followers to be exact. Benet is best known for comedy and dance videos she uploads online. She is also currently dating her co-star, Derrick Cummings. Follow Benet here.

7. Aiesys Mial (@positiveidaa)

Although Aiesys has 375,000 Instagram followers, she initially gained notoriety due to her TikTok channel that shows dances, lip-synch videos, and skits. Follow Aiesys here.

8. Princess Misty (@prinmidp_)

Next, we have Princess Misty. Like her fellow co-stars, she has a large following on IG —currently sitting at 825,000 people — but she first became an influencer due to her YouTube channel. Misty frequently shared prank reaction videos and lifestyles videos on the platform. Misty is also a boy mom to a 1-year-old. Follow Misty here.

9. Nia (@__therealnia)

Nia is a familair face on social media who's known for creating content about natural hair, hairstyling, and wig units. Additionally, she also posts sketches, dance, and viral challenges. Nia has 199,000 followers. Follow Nia here.

10. Cam (@fvmous_camm)

Cam joins the gang as a popular influencer who got famous from his lifestyle vlogs, challenges and pranks with friends. He has 71.6 Instagram followers and is currently dating fellow influencer Nadia Jocelyn. Follow Cam here.

11. Terry (@terrryreloaded)

Terry gained notoriety in TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram for posting comedy video featuring his friends. The Broward County, Fla. native has 818,000 Instagram followers and counting. Follow Terry here.

12. Sevyn (@sevyn.xx )

Sevyn grew in popularity after posting dance ans selfie posts pretaining to relationships. Sevyn has 138,000 followers on IG where she also posts lifestyle content. Follow Sevyn here.

13. Nyema (@pyt.ny_)

Last but certainly not least, we have Nyema. The influencer first became famlous due to her rocking green hair and sharing dance videos and memes on her Instagram account. The NY native has 834,000 followers and is looking to increase her following as her influencer status grows. Follow Nyema here.

Where can you watch Influencer City?