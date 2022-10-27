Where to Find the Inkquisitor and How to Effectively Beat This 'Fortnite' Boss

It's officially the spooky season in Fortnite, and with that comes Fortnitemares, the game's big Halloween event. Of course, it wouldn't be Fortnitemares without a tough-as-nails NPC boss to fight, and this year it's the Inkquisitor.

For those fresher to the Fortnite experience, Fortnitemares is the Halloween special event that Fortnite puts on every year. This year's Fortnitemares includes a werewolf transformation ritual, Ash from The Evil Dead, and a few different NPC boss fights including the Inkquisitor.