Here's Who Voices Cryptid Character Mr. Mothman in Netflix's Adult Cartoon 'Inside Job'

With reptilian humanoids, Bigfoot, and a raunchy psychic alien mushroom, Netflix 's hit satirical adult cartoon Inside Job is chock-full of bizarre cryptid creatures. Known for her writing on Disney Channel's Gravity Falls , Shion Takeuchi is the creator of Inside Job, which hilariously sees snarky introvert Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) work to hide true conspiracy theories from the world alongside her cooky team members.

Among the many inhuman (or partially human) beings running amuck (and sometimes working) at Cognito Inc. is the Mothman, who's appropriately named Mr. Mothman. Donning a navy blue suit and tie while running presentations for "Inhuman Resources," Mr. Mothman easily earns giggles from viewers. So, who voices the winged Cognito Inc. employee?

Whether it's jokes about his 10-year-old son beating an Optimus Prime piñata like he's a New Jersey mob boss, his tuba-playing cousin, or about making up conspiracy theories when he's bored (which is quite fitting), Ron Funches is a hoot. Aside from his stand-up, Ron hosts the Apple Podcast Gettin' Better with Ron Funches and has portrayed many characters in both TV shows and movies.

Actor, comedian, and writer Ron Funches is behind the voice of the parodied urban legend. Known for his slow, calming voice, Ron was perfectly cast as the boring head of Cognito Inc.'s HR (or IR?) department. Despite his low-energy voice, Ron's comedy fills theaters and comedy clubs with lively eruptions of laughter.

The goofy character of Mr. Mothman is based on the conspiracy theory surrounding a moth and human hybrid creature that wreaked havoc on Point Pleasant, W.Va., in the mid-'60s.

Where else have we seen Ron Funches?

Ron's voice-acting skills have graced a slew of animated films and series, such as 2016's Trolls, 2017's Trolls Holiday, 2020's Trolls World Tour, Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (2016 - 2018), Harley Quinn (2019 - present), and many more.

He also portrayed Shelly on NBC's three-season sitcom Undateable, which aired from 2014 to 2016. The show follows blunt womanizer Danny — played by disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia — as he attempts to help his new roommate, Justin (Brent Morin), and his gang of dorky friends become smoother with the ladies. With a mediocre Rotten Tomatoes score of 60 percent, the show didn't last long.

Ron put out a live-stream YouTube stand-up special, titled Awakening, in September 2021. The show had a small, socially-distanced live audience of just 10 people, and, of course, amassed a large online audience. "I think a lot of people are looking at what’s going on in the world as a negative, as a catastrophe, as an Armageddon. And I kind of look at it as an awakening," Ron told The Daily Beast.

"There’s always been these negative things going on, there’s always been this deception, but it seems like more and more people are awake to it. And more and more people are aware of it and people are just waking up. But here’s the difference between being awake and being woke. People can be woke and asleep as f--k," he continued.

Clearly a humble soul, Ron feels "blessed" considering the amount of young, struggling comedians who are out of work due to the pandemic. “Not that I ever saw this coming, but there was a true hecticness to my work ethic of like, I can’t be on the fringe anymore,” he explained. “I know that life. I used to be on food stamps. I used to be on public housing and those are the people who get hurt the most, the quickest.”