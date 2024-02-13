Home > Viral News > Influencers > Instagram Instagram Is Rolling out Hidden Valentine's Day Features That You May Fall in Love With Instagram's hidden Valentine's Day features will only be available for 48 hours starting from Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. EST to Feb. 15. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 13 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The way we celebrate Valentine's Day has certainly evolved over several centuries. Our society has gone from sending candy to secret admirers to distributing candies and cards to our grade school classmates to receiving thinly veiled postcards from our dentists asking us about checkups. These days, anyone with a significant other will probably be posting about them on their social media feeds, including Instagram.

Instagram has long established itself as a haven for photographers and food enthusiasts. But like any social media platform, folks tend to use it to post all about their romantic partners, especially on Valentine's Day! Luckily, Instagram is looking to celebrate in style with a whole host of hidden features that you can take advantage of for a limited time between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15. Check out the details on Instagram's Valentine's Day features before they're gone for the year!

Instagram is boasting some hidden features for Valentine's Day this year.

If you're constantly posting Stories or sending Notes on Instagram, then the platform has you covered for Valentine's Day. If you're sending Notes on the app, then you may want to craft your Valentine-themed messages carefully! Using certain keywords like "Happy Valentine's Day," abbreviations like "Vday," or even emojis with hearts in them (that includes the heart eyes emoji) will trigger a special "exploding heart" animation in your inbox.

You'll get a similar story in your, uhh ... Stories! Posting a new Story with an @mention for one of your followers will shower your story feed with similar heart animations. If you happen to be in love, you can absolutely use this feature to show how much you care about your significant other by tagging them in your mentions. Think of them as the perfect decoration to whatever Valentine's Day plans you have for the day.

If you want to check these out, then don't hesitate. These Valentine's Day features will only be available for 48 hours starting from Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. EST to Feb. 15. Within that time, you can send and display as many hearts as you desire to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in style! Aside from these annual specific features, Instagram also suggests starting your own "Add Yours" template to show off your partner or changing your chat theme to "Love" to send non-mixed signals.

